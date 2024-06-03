90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Jasmine Continues To Claim Gino Is Controlling Her, But Gino Clapped Back On Social Media

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has spent its most recent episodes hammering on Jasmine Pineda's time in Michigan since her marriage to Gino Palazzolo in Season 10 of the flagship series. It's been a rough road, with her frequently mentioning having zero financial independence and that she feels Gino uses her limited means as a spousal visa user as a means to control her while she's in the U.S. It seems like Gino has been watching this season along with fans, as he took to social media to set the record straight regarding some details.

After Jasmine walked home barefoot and angry because Gino didn't pay the entrance fee for her to join a beauty pageant, the narrative among fans soon pointed to Gino only spending money on items he's interested in. He said that's not the case via Stories on Instagram, however, and that Jasmine wasn't as financially reliant on him as she implied in the show. In his words:

I just wanna set the record straight since I see a lot of false assumptions flying around [and] being posted. I opened a joint bank account and have evidence of that, for Jasmine, only one month after she arrived in Michigan and made my individual account a joint account as well. So Jasmine could certainly buy tampons or anything else whenever she needed.

Gino made a point of stating that Jasmine had the ability to buy whatever she needed without issue, though what he didn't say is also worth noting. For example, we know that Jasmine is unable to drive due to not having a legal U.S. license, so unless they live in walking distance to every store she'd need, she'd probably still need Gino to drive her places.

Additionally, we saw Gino quit his job in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10, so it's fair to say he may have had a strict budget in place even if she had the freedom to access his bank accounts. Still, even with those caveats, perhaps it really wasn't as bad for Jasmine as she led viewers to believe.

Gino typically isn't one for posting online responses about his relationship, but he's been doing it much more lately. Just a few days ago, he responded to a meme criticizing Jasmine on Instagram by being similarly critical of her. I can't speak for every married couple, but if my wife were to see me agreeing with a meme meant to diss her, I would have some real problems.

The fact that Gino has been so outspoken about Jasmine this season, and the fact she isn't responding to it, has led many to speculate the married 90 Day Fiancé couple split up. Neither party has come out and said that specifically, but it's likely they signed NDAs that prevent them from speaking publicly about their relationship status. Given how far out the shows film ahead of airing, they might even have a future spinoff appearance after this season, and fans may not be as interested if they know for certain they're no longer together.

While 90 Day couples have faked drama for the show in the past, I'm more inclined to believe Gino and Jasmine splitting up is legitimate the more details that emerge. For example, Jasmine posted about her son Juance turning 12 this week, but Gino did not acknowledge the boy's birthday nor her post about it. Jasmine is very passionate about her children, and Gino seemed to care for the boy in recent episodes, so I can't imagine he wouldn't share good tidings if everyone was on good terms.

