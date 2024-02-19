Gino And Jasmine's Return For 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Makes More Sense To Me Now After That Huge Post-Wedding Reveal

Warning! The following contains spoilers to the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 episode "You May Now Kiss The Bride." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé Season 10 is finally digging into its final episodes before the latest tell-all, and while that means we'll soon get a break from some of these newlyweds, one couple in particular is already confirmed for the cast of Happily Ever After? Season 8. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda will roll right into the next spinoff, and that previous announcement makes a lot more sense following their major post-wedding reveal.

Despite writing at one point that I wished 90 Day Fiancé would move on from Gino and Jasmine, the latest announcement at their wedding reception actually made me more eager to see their story play out in a positive manner. I was right to rank them where they are in our list for Happily Ever After?'s biggest drama couples, as their plans post-marriage involve more than bringing her children from Panama to the United States.

Gino And Jasmine Are Going To Try And Have A Child

Earlier this season on 90 Day Fiancé, Gino made it clear to Jasmine he was more than willing to house and be a father to her two boys, but he also wanted a child of his own. Season 10 was the first time we really saw a different side of Jasmine and how she spends time with her children away from her fiancé. While there's no denying she is a good mother, Jasmine made it clear in so many words that she was done having kids.

Apparently, some conversations occurred off-camera because Jasmine announced to Gino's entire family during the wedding reception that they would try to "make a baby." That's not something I would want to announce to my family, but considering how open she is about her sex life, I'm not surprised she chose to announce it.

How Could Having Children Factor Into The Happily Ever After? Season 8 Story?

Ahead of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiering on TLC or streaming for those with a Max subscription, we do have a tease of what's in store for them. It's said both feel "betrayed" by promises not being upheld, and I'd have to think that one of those promises is the effort put into making a baby. Granted, there could be a lot of other issues at play, as Gino proved just as recently as Season 10 that he's still as untrustworthy as ever.

Another potential issue I could see coming up is the challenge of bringing Jasmine's children to the United States. When she first arrived, she was pretty upset Gino left his job without telling her, as she said it would make bringing them over difficult. Perhaps once she realized the gravity of how much that decision impacted the ability to bring her two sons over, she could take that out on him. She could even interpret his actions as a way of leaving behind her old family and making her choose a new life abroad. Could this be the next married 90 Day Fiancé couple to call it quits? We will likely find out by the end of this year.

90 Day Fiancé is still airing new episodes on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. As for Happily Ever After? Season 8, it's scheduled to begin on TLC on Sunday, March 17th. Mark those calendars, and get ready for another few months of chaos with Gino and Jasmine!