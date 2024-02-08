90 Day Fiancé's Josh Weinstein Provides Update On Hospitalized Son Involved In Fatal Car Crash

The son of a member of the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 cast is improving following a fatal car crash that happened days prior. Josh Weinstein, known by fans as the love interest of long-time 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva, shared a positive update on social media about his son's status following a rough few days in the hospital.

Weinstein's son Jett and a friend were involved in a single-car crash on Sunday while traveling down Interstate 17 in Glendale, Arizona. 12 News reported the vehicle spun out of control and collided with the guardrail attenuator. The guardrail impaling the vehicle, injuring both Weinstein and his friend, Jaxson Elliot, who was declared dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Weinstein was airlifted to a hospital with several broken bones, and on Wednesday, Feb. 7, Josh Weinstein provided an update on his son's status:

Hey everyone, I've been here in the hospital with Jett and I wanted to say thank you to everybody reaching out, messaging me, and for the prayers. I appreciate everybody. It's been a very tough time. Jett just went into surgery. We're on day number three, and things are looking up. He's been alert, he's been ornery, and he's been arguing with me and I'm happy about it. I'm just glad that he's arguing with me. He's going into surgery now but it's been a good day. Things are, you know, looking up for Jett. Thank you guys, all you guys, for your support. It's much appreciated. Thank you.

The latest update from Josh Weinstein is positive, and much better than what the reports initially said at the time of the incident. Jett ultimately needed to have his right leg amputated, which Weinstein mentioned in the first Instagram post informing fans of the ongoing situation:

Josh Weinstein is currently on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4, where he's seen dating Natalie Mordovtseva. The latest episodes, available to stream with a Max subscription, have focused on Josh setting up interviews for Natalie as she tries to gain a foothold in Los Angeles. In previous seasons, Natalie spoke about having a future with Josh and a child, but there's a possibility that the couple is drifting apart.

As of writing, Natalie Mordovtseva does not have any mention of Josh, or the situation with his son on her Instagram account. Speculation has floated around since last year the relationship was purely scripted for television, given Josh's job as a producer for Hollywood projects and Natalie's past as an actress in Ukraine.

Her lack of acknowledgment could also be a sign the couple is no longer together, and maybe she did reunite with her ex-husband Mike Youngquist and overcame the family drama that led to their split. The situation is unclear, but I do hope that 90 Day Fiancé fans offer Josh a little grace as he monitors his son's recovery while the rest of his journey plays out on TLC.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET and is also streaming on Max. We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences to the Weinstein family, and wish them the best in the road ahead to recovery.