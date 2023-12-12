90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 Cast Includes Chantel Everett's Big Return And More

90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life is back for another season, and Season 4 might be the biggest one yet, given who is involved. Fresh off The Family Chantel and her split from Pedro Jimeno, Chantel Everett will join many other singles looking for love. I'm psyched to see her join the cast, though admittedly sad that the alleged romance with Drake didn't pan out.

Yes, Chantel will be a part of the upcoming 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life season, which will air on TLC and on streaming for those with a Max subscription beginning on New Year's Day. Here's more about Chantel, as well as the others taking part in this big season.

(Image credit: TLC)

Chantel Everett

Chantel is headed on a girls' trip after her divorce and will spend her season in Greece. 90 Day: The Single Life viewers can expect a lot of self-reflection on the end of her marriage and some consideration from the star about whether or not she's ready to get back in the saddle and try love again.

(Image credit: TLC)

Debbie Aguero

Debbie proved she wasn't the next Angela Deem in her inaugural appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and it appears she'll keep that trend going in The Single Life Season 4. With her relationship with Oussama officially over, Debbie is determined to find a man her age who can help reignite the romantic spark in her life. Can she find someone in their late 60s who can keep up with her?

(Image credit: TLC)

Tim Malcolm

Tim Malcolm is looking for love yet again in 90 Day Fiancé, and once again he has his ex Veronica Rodriguez's blessing. Of course, these two finding love has always been problematic because of their close co-parenting dynamic, and the fact that they remain best friends without a ton of boundaries. Will Tim be able to find someone who is okay with his relationship with Veronica? I guess we will see!

(Image credit: TLC)

Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie Mordovtseva had some complicated relationship drama the last time she was on 90 Day: The Single Life. Surprisingly, that drama seems to be over, and she's decided to move forward with her beau, Josh and not her ex-husband, Mike Youngquist. Unfortunately, Season 4 teased a future with Josh might not be in the cards for Natalie, as she'll begin to question if they have the same goals in life.

(Image credit: TLC)

Veronica Rodriguez

We learned some time ago that Veronica Rodriguez found love with 90 Day Fiancé co-star Jamal Menzies, but it's possible that relationship is headed to an end. The Single Life Season 4 will feature a complicated turn in their relationship, so don't be surprised if she's back on the dating scene not long into this season.

(Image credit: TLC)

Tyray Mollett

Tyray Mollett went through an entire season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, despite being told on the first episode that his fiancé was a catfish. Despite that, Tyray told CinemaBlend he had no regrets, and I don't blame him now that it's led to a spinoff of searching for love again. Expect to see Tyray hit the dating scene in The Single Life Season 4 and continue to heal from his catfish experience.

(Image credit: TLC)

John McManus

90 Day Fiancé fans quickly grew attached to Patrick Mendez's opinionated brother, John McManus, so it was only a matter of time before he received his own spinoff storyline. John will pursue love in Texas, but it's possible his lover's expectations for him to become a dedicated family man may be too much for John to handle.

90 Day: The Single Life premieres on Monday, January 1st at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see a bunch of singles hope to find love and maybe even get another spinoff invitation should they find another significant other.