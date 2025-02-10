90 Day: The Last Resort's Biniyam Was In The Super Bowl Halftime Show, And Ariela's Reaction May Tell Us Where Their Relationship Stands

The 90 Day Fiancé universe took the night off for Super Bowl LIX, but at least one star from the franchise still played into the event in a big way. The Last Resort Season 2's Biniyam Shibre played a key role in Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance, and those watching the spinoff may be interested to know how Ariela Weinberg reacted to it.

As the 2025 TV schedule rolls on, I've made it no secret I'm tired of seeing Ariela and Biniyam on 90 Day: The Last Resort. So it was perhaps karma that has me acknowledging that the latter played so heavily into one of my favorite halftime performances in quite a while. And his partner's reaction might just reveal where things end up for the pair when The Last Resort Season 2 concludes.

Biniyam Shared Photos From His Experience During The Super Bowl Halftime Show

It was easy to miss Biniyam onstage amidst all the performers whose talents were on display for Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, but the reality star had the receipts to prove he was there. In fact, he posted a photo he took with "Uncle" Samuel L. Jackson, and was pretty close to the actor in the group photo:

90 Day Fiancé fans might be shocked to hear he was selected, but those who have followed Biniyam over the years know he has a habit of taking on fun side adventures like this. He was an acrobat in the traveling cast for Marvel Universe Live and is an accomplished MMA fighter as well. His skills make him the an ideal background performer for concerts, even if he's not always chosen due to his ties to reality television.

It also appears that Biniyam had some time to walk the field ahead of the game and brush shoulders with celebrities. He even managed to be pretty close by when President Donald Trump walked out onto the field, and he shared a video of that moment:

This may be the closest a sitting 90 Day Fiancé star has ever been to a sitting President of the United States, but I can't be 100% sure of that. What I do know is that Biniyam got to experience something relatively few people do, and it seems he made the most out of that opportunity.

How Ariela Reacted To Biniyam's Performance (And What I Think It Says About Their Relationship)

Ariela Weinberg was at home while Biniyam was in New Orleans for the Super Bowl, but much to my surprise, she wasn't mad about it. She had nothing but praise and admiration for Biniyam's performance and said the following on her Instagram Stories:

Congratulations to Bini! He was one of the acrobats on the street lamp in the half-time show! I am SO SO SO proud of you! Of course, when I talked to Bini, he wasn't nervous at all. I would have been freaking out! What an amazing opportunity to perform at one of the biggest events in the world in front of the American president!

I once said Ariela and Biniyam were wasting their time on 90 Day: The Last Resort, but her comments about his performance have me questioning that previous take. Maybe she's just a supportive ex-wife, but I think anyone who looks back at her past appearances on 90 Day Fiancé with a Max subscription would say that description would feel supremely out of character. She's not one to compliment people she dislikes, and that would be especially true for Biniyam, with whom she's been at odds for years.

Her being so friendly has me speculating these two found a way to fix their marriage. Or, potential worst case scenario, things seem to be more amicable between them than they were on 90 Day: The Last Resort. Even if they annoyed me on the spinoff, I am happy for them to have reached a more peaceful place where she can readily support his endeavors.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 hasn't been fun for Ariela and Biniyam, but based on their latest online exchange, maybe we're due to see them have a turnaround.