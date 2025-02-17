90 Day Fiancé's Season 11 Premiere Ended On A Cliffhanger For Sarper And Shekinah, But I'm Not All That Worried

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 1 premiere "I Love You...And You." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé spinoffs have come and gone on the 2025 TV schedule, but the flagship series' return for Season 11 truly makes it feel like a new year of coupledom drama has begun. While the cast is primarily new couples, returning cast members Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven are working on the next steps to a happy marriage following their engagement. The season premiere ended on a cliffhanger regarding his K1 visa interview, but I wouldn't worry about it.

I thoroughly enjoyed 95% or so of 90 Day Fiancé's Season 11 premiere, but I must dock the ep some points for that ending. Much like when the franchise tried to manufacture tension by filming Joe Coan being unreachable hours before his flight to Poland, this scene was constructed to have a lot of smoke but ultimately no fire.

Sarper Had A Concerned Look On His Face Following His K1 Visa Interview

Sarper appeared confident ahead of his interview for his K1 visa to go to the United States, but he exited with a perturbed look on his face. He looked more worried in that moment than when he revealed the jaw-dropping number of women he slept with before Shekinah, if that's a limbo bar to use.

90 Day Fiancé's latest premiere ended on a cliffhanger that made it seem like some bad news was about to be revealed that would potentially jeopardize their relationship. And while that may be the case for the short-term, we know that good news is on the way.

We Already Know What Happened Thanks To The Other Way Season 6

Viewers who avoid the spinoffs might've been concerned, but those who watched 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way last year likely weren't. Sarper appeared in person at the Season 6 tell-all special, and when we learned where all the couples ended up, he confirmed he's been living in the United States with Shekinah for a while at that point.

That outcome likely wouldn't be possible if he failed to secure his K1 visa, so I'd imagine whatever happened during this interview either wasn't significant in the long run, or he was intentionally deceiving his fiancé. However, this isn't to say there's zero stakes in their story in 90 Day Fiancé Season 11.

Shekinah and Sarper are still coming off of some serious drama. She had moved out of his place in Turkey during their previous season after he removed her hair extensions during a fight. They moved forward enough for her to accept his proposal, but I have a sneaking suspicion that the incident will resurface the moment these two have a conflict when he's in the United States.

As mentioned, 90 Day Fiancé's Season 11 premiere was an absolute banger outside of that one moment. Now is the time to catch up before next week and learn about the couple's first throuple, which I'm sure I'll want to talk more about soon enough.