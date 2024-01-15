90 Day Fiancé: Clayton And Anali's Biggest Hurdle Is Really Obvious, And I'm Wondering If It'll Change Soon

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "To Love And To Cherish." Read at your own risk!

Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos' journey on 90 Day Fiancé got off to a rocky start, as it appeared their romance faded once the Peruvian arrived in Kentucky. They seemingly put things back on track in the latest episode, however, and Anali even decided to take things public with him on social media. But with his mother Violet still such a constant presence his life, the couple's biggest hurdle to happiness is quite obvious.

Out of all the issues affecting the 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast pairings, I'm most worried about how Clayton and Anali will be able to overcome a living situation that has already caused other married couples from the franchise to split. Clayton's mother is poised to be a wedge in their progress as a couple, unless he's willing to address it full-on.

Clayton's Mother Needs To Move Out Of His Apartment

Living with one's mother in a one-bedroom apartment would be cramped enough as it is, but this sitch is made worse by Violet's hoarder tendencies combined with four pets. It's not surprising that Anali was upset with the situation; between two chihuahuas, two guinea pigs, Clayton, and his mother, she was the seventh entity meant to live within the relatively tiny space.

It's not uncommon for 90 Day Fiancé cast members to butt heads with their significant others' mothers of their significant others. Mike Youngquist's mom Trish, for instance, disliked Natalie Mordovtseva so much that she remained a big problem preventing reconciliation after their split. There's also Debbie Johnson, who relished in pissing off her son Colt's girlfriends.

Violet hasn't been outwardly antagonistic to Anali so far, but with the latter raising complaints about the hoarding and lack of space, the eventuality seems plausible, and sooner rather later. To maintain peace, it may be best if Violet finds a new place to live, but will that happen?

Why It May Be Difficult To Get Violet To Move

We know from courthouse records that Clayton and Anali are married, so we'll likely see them tie the knot at the end of the season. What we don't know is whether or not Violet is still living with them in that apartment, though there's a solid possibility that is indeed the case.

Rewatch Clayton's first episode on 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 with a Max subscription, and you'll be reminded how long his mother's "temporary" stay has been. It was originally just supposed to be a quick transition until she found a new place to live, but it has evolved into a three-year stint.

Also keep in mind that Violet's been living inside of his closet during all this. It's just speculation on my end, but I would imagine anyone who would tolerate that type of living situation for three whole years is in it for the long haul. Anali might just have to learn to live with Clayton's mother or make a much more uncomfortable decision about their marriage.

Maybe Violet will be able and live with Clayton's sister, Brandi. That said, it might be best if she can just find her own living space away from her kids.

90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, Anali and Clayton can only continue to make solid progress in their relationship as they move closer to marriage, and whatever tension that grows with his mom can be settled.