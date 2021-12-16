90 Day Fiancé Star’s Ex Pays Tribute After Jason Hitch Dies At 45

The pandemic has tragically claimed another Hollywood life, as former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch is dead at just 45 years old following complications from COVID-19. Cassia Tavares, Hitch’s ex from the hit TLC series, spoke out after news broke.

Jason Hitch’s sister Shannon confirmed her brother’s passing to multiple outlets, including TMZ. The 90 Day Fiancé vet passed away in a Florida ICU on December 14, surrounded by his family. Hitch was not vaccinated and didn’t have any pre-existing medical conditions, and it's not known how he contracted the virus. That said, love for him and his family are already pouring in.

Cassia Tavares, who married Hitch after appearing on 90 Day Fiancé in 2014, paid tribute to her ex on Instagram Stories. The two separated and filed for divorce during 2017 and 2018, and while they were no longer together at the time of his death, Tavares was quick to share a message filled with love and condolences to Hitch’s family:

It’s always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing. I guess one could never be prepared for that. I wasn’t, today. When I started receiving messages, I thought it was a joke. I’m shocked. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Jason.

Jason Hitch appeared on the second season of 90 Day Fiancé for 10 of the 12 episodes in 2014. He went on to appear in a “Where Are They Now?” special episode of 90 Day Fiancé the following year.

TLC gave a statement to Fox Digital News about Hitch’s passing:

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time.

COVID-19 has unfortunately taken many lives over the last couple of years and it never gets any easier or less sad. Jason Hitch is just the latest Hollywood star to be a victim of what seems to be a never-ending pandemic. Here's hoping this new normal, as it were, doesn't get any worse before the situation gets resolved.

Jason Hitch was reportedly on honor guard duty in the Army and was stationed in Bushnell, Florida as a first lieutenant. He may have gotten his start on 90 Day Fiancé but he evidently managed to accomplish a lot more than that, and it shows that we’ve lost another great one.

Our condolences go out to Jason Hitch’s family and friends, as well as Cassia Tavares and anyone else at TLC and within the the 90 Day Fiancé franchise who knew and loved him. One can never imagine what families go through in situations like this, but hopefully knowing there are plenty of people throughout the world that are there for them to send their love and support will help.