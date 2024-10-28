90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Statler Drops Surprising Request Following Rumors Of Dempsey's New Relationship

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 got off to a rocky start when one of its biggest stars spoiled the result of their storyline before it even premiered. Statler revealed she and Dempsey Wilkinson split after they attempted to travel Europe in a van, and she's had much to say about the situation ever since. Now, she has more tea to spill, and it looks like at least one of these two might be on a 90 Day Fiancé spinoff headed for the 2025 premiere schedule.

Statler already revealed she was barred from The Other Way Season 6 tell-all, so posts about her storyline on Instagram Stories has become increasingly common. In her latest update, the former cast member revealed that her ex allegedly has a new girlfriend, and directly tagged her with a surprising request. As she said in the post:

Rumor has it that Dempsey is on to a new American girl. She always wanted to continue on 90 Day- looks like she might get her wish! @Anayeli.Trujillo712 please ask Demps to return my childhood teddies, the thousands of dollars she owes me for the van, & all of my belongings. Best of luck! P.S. I'm still single. Still working on myself & healing from all this madness!

It's shocking to hear that Statler left such precious childhood heirlooms behind, and it's making me wonder what this means for their breakup. Did Statler up and leave the van without warning and/or without thinking about taking her belongings with her, or did they perhaps break up when she was living away from the van?

In any case, it's a shame she might've lost something so sentimental to her. As well, that she may not get it back from her ex.

I'm less shocked by the rumor that Dempsey is dating another person from the United States, as that's a common enough trend among 90 Day Fiancé cast members. If she does want to appear on future spinoffs as a foreigner, dating another person from the United States is an easier way to make that happen.

This would explain why Dempsey has kept quiet about the relationship on social media and hasn't responded to some discrepancies fans have had about their storyline vs. what Statler has alleged. The fact that Dempsey remains silent even in situations where Statler paints her to be the villain signals to me she's trying her best to stay in TLC's good graces, which could lead to an invite in a future season.

If Dempsey returns and Statler does not, it wouldn't be the first time the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has done that. We've seen Usman Umar return with Kim Menzies for a few seasons, and little acknowledgment of his former marriage to Lisa Robinson (formerly Hamme) after she was fired. I totally believe it's possible that Dempsey could return, but for now will take all rumors with a grain of salt.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep with CinemaBlend as we continue to dissect this season, and pick up on the chatter happening from the cast outside of the show as well.