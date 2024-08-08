90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Statler Lays Out Why She Wasn't Excited To See Dempsey Or Take Part In Filming The Latest Episode
She's responding to criticism.
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way finally brought Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson face-to-face, but it was far from a loving reunion. The couple ended up fighting over Statler's lack of enthusiasm to be there, and the episode indicated it was tied to the financial issues with the van we've been confused about as the story unfolds. Following the episode, Statler spoke out on social media about her poor attitude and gave her perspective.
Statler has faced a lot of criticism from 90 Day Fiancé viewers who either saw the episode on TLC or with their Max subscription. Weeks after making comments on social media suggesting she and Dempsey are no longer together, Statler took to Instagram Stories (via Reddit) to explain why she was in such a bad mood when seeing Dempsey at the airport:
The flight from the United States to the UK is no short journey, and there's a considerable time difference on top of it. I can totally understand why someone wouldn't be up for filming an entire day of 90 Day Fiancé content shortly after landing. At the same time, I can see why Dempsey would be hurt by Statler's attitude, given how excited she seemed about the van life based on the behind-the-scenes pictures.
Being on the TLC franchise can be a struggle, and there are many married 90 Day couples who split after a couple of seasons. As she explained why she was so upset during the latest episode of The Other Way, Statler added a confession that she actually never wanted to be on the show in the first place:
Statler and Dempsey's first season on 90 Day Fiancé was pretty brutal and featured one of the worst Valentine's Day dates I'd ever seen. The couple did end up surviving Season 6 of Before The 90 Days, but had a lot of their personal lives put out in the open for viewers to criticize.
Being a reality star can take a toll, especially when being on 90 Day Fiancé can make you a trending topic online. Statler has seemingly seen some of the comments about her playing a victim and pushing the blame on Dempsey:
Who knows if the fandom will back off, especially after getting multiple reactions from Statler throughout the season thus far. Dempsey, in comparison, has largely avoided mentioning 90 Day Fiancé on her Instagram page and is instead talking about traveling the world.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Her silence about the season may further indicate she's not interested in revisiting that story, though it is interesting considering the allegation that she pushed to appear on the show. Perhaps as the season continues and Statler makes more comments, Dempsey may go public with a response.
We will wait and see as 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues in the meantime on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping there's some happiness in Statler and Dempsey's storyline on the way, though, given how it's rumored to shake out, I'm not optimistic.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.