A 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Cast Member Was Allegedly Barred From The Tell-All, And I'm Bummed About It

Warning! The following may contain spoilers from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6. Watch the season on TLC or with a Max subscription.

There's so much drama on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 that it felt inevitable that it would ultimately spill out and continue outside of the episodes. As we learn about the concepts of "soft partnering" and continue to express skepticism that James and Meitalia are truly moving to Indonesia, it is alleged one of the cast members was barred from the upcoming tell-all specials.

The tell-all specials are always a much-anticipated part of the show, where cast members get the opportunity to share more details or defend themselves from decisions made during their storylines. Occasionally, some cast members don't get invited to participate for various reasons, and that's apparently what is happening here if the excluded person is to be believed.

(Image credit: TLC)

Statler Posts She Was Not Allowed To Be At The Tell-All

Statler and Dempsey Wilkinson's van life story was prematurely spoiled by the former when she went on a rant ahead of the season suggesting they were no longer together. Fast forward to now, and Statler took to Instagram to tell her followers she was not allowed to participate in the tell-all special despite showing up in New York City for that (via Reddit):

Accomplished what I needed to in NYC. Apologies to all the people I didn't meet - was a bit of a rushed trip! Thanks to 90 Day/Sharp Entertainment for showing me how truly scared you are of little old me by refusing to have me at the Tell All.

It seems Statler was not extended an invitation by TLC to attend and that she might've flown to New York City attempting to navigate her way onto the special anyway. The fact she was not allowed to participate is not too surprising, considering she revealed the outcome of her storyline early and has been accusing the 90 Day Fiancé franchise of stealing her idea for a spinoff.

Given these comments, I think there was a chance Statler would've used the tell-all as a platform to attempt to call out 90 Day Fiancé. I'm not sure it would've been effective considering it's filmed well in advance and anything inflammatory she could've said would've been edited out, but it would've taken some time to edit around. So, for that reason, I can totally understand why she wasn't allowed to participate, assuming what she's saying is accurate.

Why I'm Bummed She Wasn't On The Tell-All

While I can understand TLC's reasons for not wanting to include Statler in the tell-all, it doesn't make it any less of a bummer. There's so much about this van situation that I would like to see clarified, like the cost and who paid for what. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though we're going to get total clarity on those answers, or if we do, we'll only get Dempsey telling us about the situation.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Finally Showed Sean And Joanne Meeting Up, And They May Be My New Favorite Couple (Image credit: TLC) These two are the best.

Those following Statler on social media have seen her telling of the situation, but Dempsey has remained silent on all of it. It's probable that she doesn't want to end up in hot water like her ex did and risk any future relationship with TLC by revealing her side of the story.

The downside is that I would imagine it's more likely that Dempsey and Statler collectively were left off of the tell-all, which means host Shaun Robinson won't address their story, period. If that's the case, it's a shame because I would've liked some additional context, or at least to hear Dempsey's side of everything in light of all the allegations being made against her by Statler. I'm holding out hope there will be a chance for that story to be told down the line, perhaps if Dempsey is highlighted in another spinoff, but we'll have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is still airing Season 6 on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET and streaming on Max. Continue to watch it, and be sure to check out the other shows arriving on the 2024 TV schedule as we head into September.