90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Gabe Dropped A Big Update, And It Might Make Fans Worried For Relationship With Isabel

Warning! This may contain spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé delivered another great set of episodes with The Other Way Season 4 and took another big step toward more inclusivity within its casting. This season introduced Gabriel Paboga and, though his journey, viewers are given a look at a trans experience and follow him as he navigates a romance with Colombian girlfriend Isabel Posada. Their relationship hit a crucial crossroads when Gabe revealed to her conservative parents that he is a transgender. And unfortunately, the latest update from him might mean bad news for his relationship with Isabel.

This piece of information arrives shortly after fans saw Isabel, in the latest episode, say that she didn't know if she could be on bad terms with her parents if they didn't approve of Gabe. On that note, check out this video from Instagram, which shows Gabe hanging out with his friend at a pool -- that he confirmed is located in his home state of Florida:

A post shared by Gabriel Pabon (@paboga1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

So Gabe is back in Florida, which is really strange because it was said on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 that his move to Colombia with Isabel was supposed to be permanent. With that in mind, it's a bit confusing that he'd be hanging out by a pool in Florida around this time.

One fan asked about this situation in the comments but, obviously, Gabe opted not to provide details on the matter. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member only said the following when asked about what happened to life in Colombia:

Watch and see 😬

More on 90 Day (Image credit: TLC) New 90 Day Fiancé Rumors Probably Won't Make Angela Deem Critics Too Happy

Gabe is clearly playing coy regarding what may happen with Isabel, which could certainly make one nervous, though there may not be cause for concern. Many Americans have had to return to their home country after what they thought was a permanent stay, so the same could be true of Gabe. Of course, The Other Way still has to show us how things play out exactly.

There's also a chance that Gabe is being deliberately deceptive and trying to throw 90 Day Fiancé fans off the trail in regard to where things stand with Isabel. A user in Gabe's comments remarked that they recently saw an Instagram story on Isabel's page that showed her working out with Gabe, though it was allegedly deleted. (CinemaBlend is unable to confirm that that story ever existed, so the situation remains unclear at the moment.)

Regardless of what happens in the relationship, Gabe and Isabel's story has given audiences a chance to understand and empathize with the hurdles that transgender individuals face while looking for love. Let's be honest, this franchise doesn't always offer up flattering portrayals of those who belong to certain communities. (Folks probably remember Larissa Dos Santos Alleges' storyline.) I'm glad this arc has been far more positive than other storylines -- like Nicole and Mahmoud's -- this season, even if the relationship doesn't ultimately work out. That said, I'm not giving up hope on Gabe and Isabel just yet, because they've made such a great couple thus far.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Catch up right now by streaming 90 Day or by checking it out on on-demand services.