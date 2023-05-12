90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Kris Foster Debuts Radical Hairstyle Change As Tell-All Looms

90 Day Fiancé viewers have been glued to The Other Way Season 4's drama between Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera, and fans are eager to learn if the married couple is indeed still together after their latest blowup at Jeymi's birthday related to (possibly forced) money troubles. As the TLC series preps for the tell-all to hopefully deliver some answers for viewers tuning in weekly or watching 90 Day on streaming, Kris popped up on social media with a radical new look.

Kris sported long, dark hair throughout the entirety of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, but she's switching that up as the season draws to a close. Check out the photo below, in which Kris showed off her radical pink hair, with the follow-up showing that she chopped off quite a bit of its length.

That's quite a change from the look we saw in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, so one might wonder what opinion her wife Jeymi has of it. That's assuming she's seen the new look, considering Jeymi and Kris possibly spoiled their storyline when fans discovered they don't follow each other on Instagram. It's possible there's more to the story of Kris' trip back home than what we learned about during the season, but we'll find all that out soon enough.

For now, viewers are probably curious about what the finished product looks like regarding Kris Foster's new hairdo. Fortunately, the 90 Day Fiancé cast member uploaded another picture of the final look, which you can see below:

It's a bold new appearance for Kris, but what is the meaning of this change? Is this a haircut for someone who just made a big change in their life and is looking to start fresh elsewhere, or just a fun look from a free spirit who is wanting to try something new? Kris was shown to embody both of those traits in the season, but perhaps the tell-all will bring more clarity behind her what her mindset was like ahead of the flashy adjustment.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Season 4 tell-all probably won't feature Kris' updated hairstyle specifically, unless she happened to take the photo ahead of time and was only waiting to post it ahead of the special's airing. Barring that timing, the haircut likely happened after the special was filmed. Kris may be currently turning heads with her fresh look, but don't expect to see her strutting out on stage with it in front of Shaun Robinson and the cast.

The upcoming tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 should be exciting, given the big reveals in recent episodes. I was completely blindsided by the breakup of Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh, and I am hoping to hear more answers about that. I'd also like to know where things stand with Nicole and Mahmoud Sherbiny, though based on the recent accusations of fakery in their storyline, I would guess they'll be just fine.

We will know for sure when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way kicks off the first part of the tell-all on Sunday, May 14th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, Shaun is ready to bring some tough questions for all of the season's couples, and can get some answers for where everyone's relationships stand after all their drama.