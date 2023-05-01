90 Day Fiancé’s Money Drama Often Feels Forced, But Both Isabel And Jeymi’s Stories Are Going Overboard

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 episode "Winds Do Not Blow As the Ships Wish." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has finally hit that point in the season where money is coming up more as a major hurdle in some couples' relationships. For one, Gabriel Paboga received immense pressure from his sister to get a prenuptial agreement before his marriage to Isabel Posada in the latest episode, while Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera continued to argue about Kris remaining in America to send her financial support. It's provided lots of drama for TLC's 90 Day Fiancé franchise on the whole, but the stories are taking things way overboard, as it usually goes.

Once again, it's the non-American stars of a 90 Day Fiancé series who are presented at being hungry for money being earned by their significant others. Here, however, we have both Isabel and Jeymi directly disputing that notion despite what the edits may indicate. Check out what Isabel had to say about the money issues in the latest episode, as well as Jeymi's perspective on her and Kris' situation in a recent social media post.

Isabel Is Supporting Gabriel In Colombia

Gabriel believed introducing a prenuptial agreement into the marriage meant that he and Isabel weren't actually in love, but his sister still insisted he get one. As a result, Gabriel had to ask Isabel if she'd be willing to sign one, which she agreed to, though she did concede to being confused why he even thought that would be a problem for her, considering she's the one who's been supporting him while he's living in Colombia.

Not only that, but Isabel pointed out that she has also been funding parts of Gabriel's business as he made preparations to move everything to the country full-time. Isabel explained that if he expected her to continue offering up that kind of support, they'd need to work out a salary for her within the prenuptial agreement, so she could be compensated for all that she's put into it down the line after he (hopefully) generates profits.

Ultimately, Gabriel's family had nothing to worry about when it came to Isabel "stealing" his money, with Isabel noting he wasn't exactly swimming in cash before the move either. I do hope other 90 Day Fiancé fans chuckled at her questioning where his yacht is located, because I know I did.

Jeymi Shares Her Side Of The Story On Kris' Financial Support

Outside of Kris and Jeymi's weird sex scene in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, the couple hasn't boasted a lot of positive interactions thus far. The latest issue is tied to Kris' insistence that she has to stay in the United States and work to support Jeymi's lifestyle back in Colombia, which is supposedly causing major friction between them.

Jeymi was recently asked by a fan on Instagram if Kris indeed supported her when she was in Colombia, and the 90DF star shared quite the interesting response (via Reddit):

When Kris came into my life I already had a life made in Colombia. I just wanted someone to share my happiness and my achievements and create my own family. I have always been my own support in Colombia. Thank God I have never needed help from my mom since I've been here.

Jeymi is seemingly disputing the narrative that Kris was financially supporting her when she was back in the United States, though it's obviously a tale of two people here. With that said, Jeymi already mentioned the money wasn't an issue in the previous episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, so she's only adding a little more context in this statement. Is this latest comment more evidence they're not currently together?

90 Day Fiancé Needs To Stop Perpetuating The "Broke Foreigner" Narrative

90 Day Fiancé often likes to present storylines where Americans fear their boyfriend or girlfriend from another country just wants to steal all of their money, and The Other Way Season 4 is really showing why that needs to stop. The above examples - without even mentioning the hypocrisy of when Daniele Gates unexpectedly moved to the Dominican Republic to be with Yohan Geronimo with no job prospects, and had the nerve to criticize his business plan - show that it's not always the non-Americans wanting money.

And yet, this narrative pops up again and again. Perhaps the fact I'm noticing it shows that 90 Day Fiancé is making efforts to further make that clear, though it could stand to do a bit more. Let's stop highlighting family members worried about "money being stolen," especially when there's seemingly no money to steal.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season has been entertaining but is quickly moving toward the finish line. Be sure to catch up by watching 90 Day Fiancé on streaming, either with your cable provider or on Discovery+.