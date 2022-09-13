90 Day Fiance: The Single Life Revealed The Most Shocking Split Of 2022, But It's Not A Couple

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Single Life episode “To Bae Or Not To Bae.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life returned for Season 3, and while 90 Day Fiancé fans expected to see their favorite and newly-single cast members, they may not have expected news of another split in the premiere. Unlike the major splits we’ve seen in 2022 between couples like Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno , however, this isn’t a couple. Debbie Johnson revealed she’s not on good terms with her son Colt Johnson, and the two had it out in the premiere that confirmed things are not good between them.

Debbie revealed in 90 Day: The Single Life that she was currently living alone after Colt and his wife Vanessa Guerra moved out like they teased in 90 Day Diaries. Debbie revealed that she and Colt weren’t on good terms as a result, and hadn’t spoken to each other in some time.

Colt showed up later in 90 Day: The Single Life to speak to his mother for the first time in about a month. Colt revealed that he and Vanessa were living with her cousin, and that he came back to retrieve some of his things because he didn’t get a chance to when they first left. Colt and Debbie’s exchange started off as cordial but quickly turned sour as they started airing out grievances.

For Debbie, she was upset at Colt and Vanessa because they gave her three months' notice about moving out, and she couldn’t afford rent with them gone. Colt countered with the information he’s had a shared co-dependence with his mother ever since his father died, and that it created an unhealthy dynamic. Debbie’s constant need of her son began to impact his marriage with Vanessa, which prompted them to move out.

90 Day Fiancé fans will undoubtedly debate who is in the right in this situation, but in truth, it seems like a bad situation all around. One could argue that Vanessa and Colt could’ve gone about moving out in a better way, especially if they are aware Debbie could not afford the rent without them on the lease.

At the same time, Debbie should be well aware at this stage that her constant presence in Colt’s life impacted his past relationships. Debbie heavily factored into Colt’s divorce with Larissa Dos Santos Lima and certainly caused issues in his follow-up romance with Jess Caroline . The evidence that Debbie’s relationship with Colt could cause issues in his marriage with Vanessa was right there, even if the parties involved weren’t willing to see it.

Unfortunately, Debbie and Colt’s attempt to hash things out only ended in more hurt feelings. Colt stormed out of her home, upset by his mother “guilt-tripping” him about moving out, and Debbie followed him to tell him that his father would be very disappointed in him. Colt left the home, while Debbie remained on the couch and sobbed for a while. It doesn’t appear like they’ll reconcile anytime soon, but we’ll see how the rest of the season goes.