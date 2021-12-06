90 Day Fiancé: The Top 3 Worst Moments Of Steven's Tell-All Appearance

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all special. Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3 aired its tell-all, and as it usually goes, viewers learned about some updates from the cast members' lives, and watched a semi-reckoning for their actions shown throughout the season. I’ve seen some bad tell-alls 90 Day stars over the years, but I’m not sure anyone has delivered a rougher reunion experience than Utah native Steven Johnston.

Steven faced a lot of scrutiny among fans after numerous scandals plagued his engagement with his Russian-born girlfriend Alina, so it already seemed like the tell-all would be a rough time for all involved. The last thing I expected was for Steven to come out of the other side even worse for wear, as he revealed so many more things that drew justified criticism from the cast and host Shaun Robinson . Let’s run down his three worst moments of the tell-all and what it could mean for his future with Alina.

Alina Revealed Steven Is Still Flirting With Other Women

Prior to the tell-all, claims surfaced from anonymous women who said they’d been in contact with Steven and exchanged private messages with the married 90 Day Fiancé star. The evidence seemed shaky at first, at least to me, but that went out the door when Alina confirmed the story that women reached out to her with evidence of Steven’s wrongdoing.

Steven claimed he never sent any nude pictures of himself, but that he received some from a number of women. Steven then claimed that he felt his inappropriate behavior was a response to repressed sexual urges, and suggested the situation could be rectified if Alina agreed to a threesome with him. Jaws dropped amongst the cast, but that was really only the beginning of this wild ride.

Steven Quoted Nelson Mandela While Justifying His Desire For A Threesome

Steven’s announcement that he wanted to have a three-way angered Corey Rathgeber and Armando Rubio, both of whom grew up in the Mormon church like Steven Johnston did. Both took issue with the fact that Steven considered himself a representative of the church yet continually engaged in activities that defied the church’s message. After a brief back and forth, Steven defaulted to a famous quote from Nelson Mandela and said, “I am not a saint unless you think of a saint as a sinner who keeps on trying."

It’s a good quote, by all means, though maybe not one to pull out while trying to justify wanting a threesome with your wife on a cable reality show. Furthermore, even beyond the cast’s critiques, Steven expects Alina to live by Mormon standards, and that argument alone was enough to make this one of the worst tell-all moments of all time. Unfortunately, the 90 Day Fiancé producers introduced a special guest that revealed even more new information to the audience and Alina.

Steven’s Ex-Girlfriend Reveals He Had Sex With Three Women While They Were Together

The tell-all welcomed Steven’s ex-girlfriend Vanessa and revealed she met up with him again just days before he left for Russia to see Alina. After a scene in which Steven awkwardly asked Vanessa how to “not make the same mistakes” with Alina that he did with her, the show then welcomed Vanessa on to explain those prior mistakes, and boyyyy, it was a lot.

Steven took a trip to Russia during his relationship with Vanessa, and she allowed him to see other women during his time there, provided they didn’t “go all the way.” When Steven returned, however, he told Vanessa he'd sex with at least three women in the short amount of time he was there. Alina was upset by this revelation, but stood by her man all the same. For some reason.

The tell-all went so poorly that Kenny Niedermeier pulled Steven aside for a pep talk on trying to fix his marriage. It was a rare moment of compassion not seen on 90 Day Fiancé tell-alls, though we'll have to wait and see how effective it’ll be in helping Steven change his behavior, and whether this couple will take part in more seasons after their inaugural appearances.