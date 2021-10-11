90 Day Fiancé Spoilers: Potentially Good News For Everyone Horrified By Steven's Wild Confessions To Alina

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode “The Other Woman.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is in full swing, and while it seemed Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre would deliver most of the season’s drama , new couple Steven Johnston and Alina took the cake (and probably made out with it). A Utah native, Steven convinced his Russian girlfriend Alina to meet in Turkey for their 90-day visa period, and then decided to reveal a gut-wrenching secret once she arrived. Steven unleashed some wild confessions on his fiancé, but thankfully, fans probably don't need to get too worked up after hearing all that.

Steven Johnston had plans to reveal he wasn’t a virgin to Alina (who still is), but that was just the tip of a promiscuous iceberg, as he claimed he’s made out with “over 100” women and was physically intimate with “about two dozen” of that 100. Steven then went on to say he had sex with about “four or five” of that pared-down two dozen, which shocked and upset Alina so much that she had to leave the wine tasting they'd attended. Just in case anyone thought "timing" would be this dude's saving grace.

While some fans may have trouble even believing that Steven Johnston made out with over 100 women at any point in life, everyone can breathe a little easier after watching the episode, as it does not seem like Johnston and Alina ever made it down the aisle. In fact, not long before this most recent episode aired, Alina posted about a vacation she took in Greece on Instagram, and folks were quick to notice that Steven wasn’t with her.

90 Day Fiancé franchise cast members often aren’t allowed to confirm or deny the status of their relationships before or during their seasons airing on TLC and Paramount+, though others find clever ways to sidestep that. Alina, for example, posted a picture back in September that seemingly mentioned Steven Johnston (or “Steven with a V”) but avoided directly mentioning the relationship in the caption while still hinting to followers where they’re at.

Somebody with a V didn’t really like this photo. But I think I look good here, and it took me a really long time to do this makeup. Girls, don’t let a man decide if you look beautiful or not.

In addition, some folks noticed on Steven Johnston’s Instagram that Alina was not with him when he appeared in person on 90 Day Bares All . If the two got maried at any point between filming and now, one would think he’d either be with Alina in Russia and would have joined the after-show via webcam, or that they would possibly have appear together, since she has a passport.

So while confirmations are all but absent, the best case scenario we can glean from such social media activity is that it seems like Steven and Alina are no longer together. 90 Day Fiancé cast members have tricked fans in the past who tried to scour social media for spoilers, so it’s still plausible the two are still together and possibly even married. (Not everyone is like Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa and likes to spoil their storyline , after all.) So we’ll just have to wait and see, but after all of Steven's shocking admissions and demands during their relationship, we can only hope Alina found some happiness in one way or another.