90 Day Fiancé's Usman Has A New Girlfriend Following Breakup With Kim Menzies, And I Need To Know When He's Returning

90 Day Fiancé is going full steam ahead all summer long on TLC, as is the franchise's norm, but just because some classic cast members aren't along for the ride in spinoffs such as Before The 90 Days or The Other Way doesn't mean they can't get fans talking with their own personal updates. Usman Umar, for example, has found love once again after his relationship with Kim Menzies fell apart. The singer shared a photo with his new beau, and I kinda need to know when he's headed back to the show.

Kim and Usman's relationship seemed up in the air at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, but this latest post seems to confirm they're officially done. Usman posted a photo with his new girlfriend, Kiera, as they hung out together in London. Check out his post and his request for "no hate" from fans below:

A post shared by S O J A B O Y 🤴 (@officialsojaboy) A photo posted by on

"Sojaboy" didn't offer up a ton of information about his newest girlfriend, Kiera Elise, but a quick glance at her own Insta page will confirm some details fans will be interested in. To start, she's a resident of the United States of America. This is an important detail for 90 Day Fiancé fans because it means that she opens up the door for Usman to appear on another spinoff, assuming she's willing.

I don't have the answers for whether or not that will happen, but Kiera did drop some surprising information about her and Usman that 90 Day Fiancé fans should find interesting. During a Q&A that CinemaBlend peeped out on her Instagram Stories, she shared the details of how her and Usman officially became an item:

We have known each other for three years but just went public this week, thus the madness.

That is a very interesting detail to me, considering 90 Day Fiancé introduced Usman and Kim as a couple back in Season 5 of Before The 90 Days, which aired in 2021. Of course, the season was filmed before that, but even if it was, there's a solid chance that Usman met and was in contact with Kiera throughout his relationship with Kim.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Season 5 Cast List Was Revealed, And I'm Shocked To See One Couple Still Together (Image credit: TLC) I'm shocked these two are still together.

There's nothing inherently scandalous about this, of course, considering that people of the opposite sex can be friends and not date on a regular basis. Of course, one does have to wonder just how close Kiera and Usman were if he never found his way to the United States from Nigeria and Kiera was still in the United States.

I'd be interested to know more about the history of their relationship, and I think we all know we could see all of this explored in another season of the series. One has to wonder, however, if Kiera and Usman's relationship will be any different than his previous ones with Kim and his ex-wife Lisa Hamme. It does seem like Kiera is closer in age to Usman than his exes, who were both nearly two decades his elder, but the American component is still the same. Is Usman genuine about finding love, or is he just trying to find more partners to appear in the franchise with? I guess we'll find out if they ever decide to appear!

As for the end of his romance with Kim, it seems the two parting ways was for the best. Kim had her share of controversies putting pressure on Usman for more intimacy, and the way things ended for them on Happily Ever After? when filming concluded felt really unhealthy. It felt strange to watch the overly long tell-all that season and have them say they're still talking after how rough their season was, so I have to speculate this is best for all parties involved.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for all sorts of drama, but we'll have to wait for more seasons of spinoffs later this year to see if Usman will make a big return.