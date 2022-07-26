90 Day Fiancé: Why Brandon Gibbs' Parents Are Downsizing Their Farm
By Mick Joest published
They're slowing things down.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Diaries episode “Life Is A Highway.” Read at your own risk!
90 Day Fiancé’s Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs faced a lot of drama when they began their journey, and a lot of it was tied to Brandon’s parents. Ron and Betty Gibbs butted heads with their son and tried to impose a lot of rules that drove a wedge between Brandon and Julia. They also wanted Brandon to take an active role in running the farm despite Brandon’s wish to start elsewhere, so it was surprising to hear in the latest 90 Day Diaries that Ron and Betty are downsizing the farm.
Yes, Ron and Betty are downsizing the farm, and they’re even considering selling it altogether. While Betty originally was against the idea and wanted to continue trying to keep it in case Brandon wanted it, she revealed during 90 Day Diaries that recent events caused her and Ron to reconsider their stance on farm life:
Ron Gibbs shared in February that he was diagnosed with cancer after doctors discovered a small tumor during a colonoscopy. Ron explained in an Instagram video that he had the tumor surgically removed, and after a 30-day treatment of chemotherapy, he appeared to be in good health. Still, learning about a cancer diagnosis can be a life-altering experience, so it’s no surprise that the 90 Day Fiancé couple is rethinking their life on the farm and their dog breeding business tied to it (which fans criticized).
90 Day Diaries revealed that Ron still wanted to give the farm over to Brandon and Julia, though with the caveat that it would be solely Brandon and Julia living on the property. While the young couple seemed to consider the situation, Betty had some other thoughts on the matter. Ron broke it down, and explained that running the farm at his age is becoming more difficult:
The episode ended with Betty and Ron selling off a majority of their sheep and goats. 90 Day Diaries showed that Betty wasn’t quite ready to sell the farm just yet, mainly because it felt like closing the book on a major chapter of her life. At the same time, she agreed with Ron that maybe it’s time to stop focusing on work, and focus more on enjoying the rest of their lives together for however long that may be. They hoped to purchase an RV, see the country, and visit old friends, all of which sounds like a solid retirement plan. Hopefully, they’ll work out a plan for the future, and Brandon and Julia can continue to have the healthy relationship with them and figure out a way to get themselves on the next major spinoff.
90 Day Diaries airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. The season is winding down, so now is as good of a time as any to check out what new shows are premiering, and find a new show to obsess over while we wait for the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.