90 Day Fiancé: Why Brandon Gibbs' Parents Are Downsizing Their Farm

90 Day Fiancé’s Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs faced a lot of drama when they began their journey, and a lot of it was tied to Brandon’s parents. Ron and Betty Gibbs butted heads with their son and tried to impose a lot of rules that drove a wedge between Brandon and Julia. They also wanted Brandon to take an active role in running the farm despite Brandon’s wish to start elsewhere , so it was surprising to hear in the latest 90 Day Diaries that Ron and Betty are downsizing the farm.

Yes, Ron and Betty are downsizing the farm, and they’re even considering selling it altogether. While Betty originally was against the idea and wanted to continue trying to keep it in case Brandon wanted it, she revealed during 90 Day Diaries that recent events caused her and Ron to reconsider their stance on farm life:

I think the most difficult thing about owning a farm with all the animals is the fact that we don’t have freedom to travel or do a lot of the things that we want to do. Another reality that we’ve had to face recently is the fact that about ten months ago Ron was diagnosed with cancer. And we’ve been very fortunate that you’re doing well, but that kind of puts a reality check in your gut to say, ‘Where are we going from here?’

Ron Gibbs shared in February that he was diagnosed with cancer after doctors discovered a small tumor during a colonoscopy. Ron explained in an Instagram video that he had the tumor surgically removed, and after a 30-day treatment of chemotherapy, he appeared to be in good health. Still, learning about a cancer diagnosis can be a life-altering experience, so it’s no surprise that the 90 Day Fiancé couple is rethinking their life on the farm and their dog breeding business tied to it ( which fans criticized ).

90 Day Diaries revealed that Ron still wanted to give the farm over to Brandon and Julia, though with the caveat that it would be solely Brandon and Julia living on the property. While the young couple seemed to consider the situation, Betty had some other thoughts on the matter. Ron broke it down, and explained that running the farm at his age is becoming more difficult:

A few months ago I thought about turning over the farm to Brandon and Julia and let them take it over, but Betty didn’t take well to that. This farm requires a lot of upkeep and there’s constantly things to be repaired on the farm. We’ve got somewhere in the neighborhood of sixty-five animals to take care of, and I work up to eight hours a day on the farm. At my age, I don’t think it’s sustainable.

The episode ended with Betty and Ron selling off a majority of their sheep and goats. 90 Day Diaries showed that Betty wasn’t quite ready to sell the farm just yet, mainly because it felt like closing the book on a major chapter of her life. At the same time, she agreed with Ron that maybe it’s time to stop focusing on work, and focus more on enjoying the rest of their lives together for however long that may be. They hoped to purchase an RV, see the country, and visit old friends, all of which sounds like a solid retirement plan. Hopefully, they’ll work out a plan for the future, and Brandon and Julia can continue to have the healthy relationship with them and figure out a way to get themselves on the next major spinoff .