After 90 Day Fiancé's Julia Trubkina Shared Alleged Reason For Happily Ever After Absence, Yara Dufren Dropped A Shady Response

A new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is on the way, and it has the strongest cast of returnees we’ve seen in a while. Of course, some entertaining couples were left out of the fun, including Julia Trubkina and her husband Brandon Gibbs. Julia shared an alleged reason why she wasn’t included in the spinoff, and the reason was so spicy that Yara Dufren evidently had to respond.

While Julia and Brandon appeared in a recent episode of 90 Day Diaries, they are not a part of the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. A fan recently asked Julia why that is on a since-deleted Instagram Stories Q&A, and Julia shared the reason she believed they weren’t featured (via Kiki and Kibbitz Productions ):

Because I’m Russian I guess…..so……

Julia’s implication, based on her response, seems to be that 90 Day Fiancé didn’t want to feature her in an upcoming spinoff because of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The comment earned a response from the Ukrainian-born Yara, who will be featured in Happily Ever After? Season 7 with a storyline that directly references the conflict and its impact on her family and friends . Yara posted a video that didn’t directly reference Julia, but had something to say about Russians who feel discriminated against:

It’s unclear whether or not Yara’s video was directly made in reference to Julia’s comment about not appearing in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but it seems Julia (who will even challenge her family if she feels wronged) certainly took it that way. Julia later added a since-deleted Story of her making an exaggerated face similar to Yara’s, and added text that said the following:

My face when people do a lot of plastic surgery for beauty but still use a lot of makeup and a lot of filters to make a video.

Hours later, Yara Dufren mentioned in an Instagram Stories update that she deleted posts she made and encouraged people to stay positive and not write mean messages on her or Julia’s pages. She ultimately chalked the whole thing up to a misunderstanding and hasn’t said anything about it since. Yara is used to online drama after having to defend herself from fans during her season , so it wouldn’t be surprising if she shut this down to prevent more criticism.

This isn’t the first time that 90 Day Fiancé’s Yara and Julia butted heads, as they've had a few mean-spirited online exchanges since they married their husbands in Season 6 of the flagship show. It’s possible that those previous quibbles contributed to one of their nastiest exchanges yet. For now, it looks like both are content with going back to their respective lives and not wanting to drag the drama on any further.