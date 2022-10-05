90 Day Fiancé: Jovi's Harsh Thoughts About Yara's Friends Now Make More Sense Following Major Drug Arrest

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? hasn’t been easy for Jovi and Yara Dufren as the couple faces issues both at home and abroad. Beyond the war happening in Ukraine impacting Yara's family, Jovi and Yara are at odds about her new friend group, which Jovi feels is a bad influence on her (a bit ironic given his past issues with strippers ). Granted, I’m not sure he implied that bad influence to be something of this magnitude, as one of those friends is reportedly facing some legal issues following a major drug arrest.

The arrest of Brittany Adell Alison is making news in the Baton Rouge area, as she and five others were charged in connection to a drug trafficking ring involving heroin and cocaine. @ MerryPants , a noted 90 Day Fiancé insider, reported that this is the same “Adele” introduced as one of Yara’s friends on the latest season of Happily Ever After?.

Local Today reported Brittany Adell Alison as well as others were officially indicted by a federal grand jury under allegations that they trafficked hundreds of pounds of heroin and cocaine for years. The report doesn’t highlight Alison’s exact role in the operation but notes that authorities seized 13 guns, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin, $250,000, and luxury cars belonging to the dealers.

90 Day Fiancé viewers may remember “Adele” from the latest episode as she was the friend disappointed that Jovi showed up to Yara’s Green Card celebration. Adele later explained that she felt that Jovi was “controlling” and that he wants to keep Yara from doing the things she is interested in life. While we’re likely not privy to all of what that means as viewers, we know from the storyline that Yara wanted to get a breast augmentation, which Jovi felt was due to her friends encouraging it.

Yara also is very determined to go to Europe with their daughter Mylah so that she can see her mother following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Yara also had a brief online feud with a fellow cast member over the hot button issue.) Jovi isn’t against the idea but felt like it’d make much more sense for her to go when he’s able to take time off of work, so that they can travel together as a family. Yara didn’t appreciate Jovi’s viewpoint, which continued to feed into the narrative of her friends that he is trying to control her life.

If Yara is aware of what’s going on with her friend Adele, she hasn’t made mention of it on her social media. This wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened with a 90 Day Fiancé cast member, however, as an associate of Angela Deem who appeared in one of her episodes was arrested for murder . It’s unlikely Yara wants to draw any attention to her friend, and it’s possible TLC isn’t exactly looking to advertise it either. Still, it’s a wild development to add on top of an already eventful season of Happily Ever After? even if the arrest and charges happened well after filming concluded.