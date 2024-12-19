90 Day Fiancé's Amira Pays Tribute To David Murphey Following His Death, But What About Lana?

The 90 Day Fiancé franchise lost one of its cast members recently, as David Murphey passed away at 66 years old. His death was acknowledged by many in the fandom, including another star, Amira Lollysa, who had a bit to say about him on social media. As her tribute makes rounds, fans might wonder, what's up with Lana?

The story of Lana and David remains one of the more fascinating plot twists in 90 Day Fiancé. David sent over a quarter of a million dollars to this Ukranian woman he had never met in person despite making multiple trips to the country and getting ghosted. Just when it seemed she was a catfish, the show's producers tracked her down, and they became an official couple.

While cast members tried to intervene and tell David he was likely being scammed by this woman, it didn't take until long after the show when he announced they separated. So then, what is Lana posting, and how does Amira factor into any of this? Here's what we know.

Amira Reacts To David's Death

Amira first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8 and was in a failed relationship with Andrew Kenton. For those drawing a blank, readers may remember that she was detained trying to exploit a loophole to get into the United States during pandemic lockdowns. Sometime after the show, she started popping up in pictures with David, and while fans speculated they were dating, both maintained they were just good friends.

That seems evident enough in her tribute to him on her Instagram Stories, which started with a simple message:

My friend. Rest in peace.

She later shared a video of them at a dinner together, seemingly celebrating the birthday of a mutual friend. It seems these two had a genuine friendship, and those who speculated David was the mystery man she met in the U.S. and fell in love with were wrong. Amira shared another photo of herself crying with another tribute to David as well:

(Image credit: Amira 90 Day Instagram)

The cynical fan might say this is a play by Amira to get in the public eye and a possible invitation to one of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs on the 2025 TV schedule. I lean more toward believing her reaction is genuine, however, especially since her friendship with David never resulted in more attention from TLC as one would think it might.

How Lana Reacted To David Murphey's Death

As of writing, we haven't seen a response from Lana on her social media regarding David's death. While she's created a Cameo from her 90 Day fame, she's been inactive on her Instagram since 2022. I think it's fair to say she might not be the type to mourn publicly, or she could make an announcement in the days to come should the news reach her.

These 90 Day Fiancé cast members have been away from the franchise for some time, but anyone with a Max subscription can check out their seasons. We'll see if upcoming episodes pay tribute to David Murphey in any way or what other cast members share their memories of him.