90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg Shares 'Huge Scare' Update About Son's Health While Hoping To Leave Hospital Before Christmas

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Deavan Clegg has spent much of 2022 helping her son Taeyang battle cancer , and is all too familiar that even the treatment process can be as daunting as anything. Recent complications related to Taeyang’s chemotherapy have him back in the hospital and experiencing some seriously negative side effects, and Clegg updated her followers on the "huge scare" they're dealing with, along with her hopes that they’ll be able to get out of the hospital before Christmas arrives.

After making a trip to the emergency room a month prior, Deavan Clegg reported that she and Taeyang are back to hospital room status, and could unfortunately be spending their holidays there. Clegg shared the latest on the situation to her Instagram , speaking to her plans in the event they aren’t home for Christmas:

Taeyang’s body didn’t react well to his chemo… right now, they are giving him medicine to counteract the chemo medicine.. we are on day 6 of no food. The next step is installing a feeding tube so we can get him the nutrients he needs. We will be in the hospital for a couple of days.. we are really hoping he will get better in time for Christmas. If not, we will have Christmas at the hospital for T. … We don’t know much right now.. hopefully, we will know more in a few hours. Definitely a huge scare.

Deavan Clegg later thanked her fans for their support in an update posted to Instagram Stories some hours later, and said that Taeyang's feeding tube was put into place. As mentioned, that will allow Taeyang to get the nutrients he needs, which will hopefully allow his body to improve in light of all the issues he’s having related to chemotherapy treatments.

Further down in her post, Deavan Clegg detailed the side effects that led to her taking Taeyang to the hospital. Trigger warning for those squeamish when it comes to hearing about medical side effects, as Clegg mentioned some heartbreaking issues that Taeyang has dealt with on the long road to recovery, saying:

Two days after Taeyang received chemotherapy, a weird rash appeared all over his body. He also began getting nose bleeds that would last up to 2-3 hours. He became weak and pale and couldn’t speak. He’s been mute for a couple of days now. What really scared us was his top lip completely peeling off… side effects for chemotherapy is very scary… we are getting him taken care of asap. They are working on healing his skin and getting him back to health. Hopefully, we won’t be here long.

Taeyang Clegg was diagnosed with cancer back in May and has been receiving treatment in the United States ever since. 90 Day Fiancé fans might remember that Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee eventually split up after a tumultuous marriage and a brief life together over in South Korea. Clegg ultimately moved back to the United States, starting a relationship with a new man, and took Jihoon to court for sole custody of Taeyang.

After a lengthy legal process, Deavan Clegg was awarded custody of Taeyang, but the court costs reportedly drained the money she would’ve otherwise had for treatment for Taeyang’s cancer. As such, she’s created a GoFundMe for fans who are able and willing to offer aid during the process. Clegg has mentioned in the past that Jihoon Lee is aware of what’s going on with his son, but has not offered any aid.

Deavan Clegg hasn’t indicated whether or not she’ll ever return to TLC or the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, but has been vocal since leaving the show about the franchise protecting some of its more problematic stars . Given that, it’s unknown if the franchise would welcome her back to appear on its 2023 TV schedule or beyond, even if Clegg was interested, but it's likely not the most pressing thing on her mind right now in light of recent events.

Deavan Clegg isn’t involved in 90 Day Fiancé these days, but those looking to watch her seasons can currently do so with a Discovery+ subscription (opens in new tab). For now, here’s hoping Taeyang is doing better throughout the end of 2022 and gets to have a happy Christmas even in light of the situation.