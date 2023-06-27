90 Day Fiancé's Jasmine Pineda Clapped Back After Hamza Moknii Dissed Her With 'Green Card' Comment

90 Day Fiancé stars typically save their squabbling for tell-all specials, but occasionally their feuds will spill out onto the internet. Hamza Moknii isn't even currently involved in the franchise, but it seems like he could be watching and following storylines. The ex-husband of Memphis Smith decided to diss Jasmine Pineda online, and after reading her clap back, I wonder if he'll respond.

It's no secret that Jasmine's latest storyline on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days is a bit chaotic at the moment. Gino wants Jasmine to agree to a prenup in order to get married, and she's refused, which has made him extra combative with her. The 90 Day Fiancé account shared a clip of Jasmine and Gino's fight, which is where Hamza decided to pop up and wrote the following:

Jasmine just want a green card 😂

As the old adage goes, "Those in glass houses shouldn't throw stones." While Hamza found support and likes for his comment, there were many wondering why he spoke up. Hamza and Memphis were married at the end of their season, but their relationship ultimately fell apart in America after they had a child together. Since then, Hamza has shared posts about being unable to see his child due to custody arrangements and other struggles in co-parenting alongside Memphis.

Apparently, Jasmine is up on what's happened in Hamza's life and decided to go back after the 90 Day Fiancé cast member. Jasmine directly addressed the comment on her Instagram stories and had the following to say in regard to Hamza:

Says the person who literally scammed his wife and made a child to accomplish his purpose and [sic] fasten the process to be in America.

Jasmine does not appreciate the implication that she's only with Gino for a green card or that she's reliant on it. At the moment, it's not entirely clear whether or not she'll move to Michigan to be with him if the K1 visa is approved. If it isn't, she may just continue her OnlyFans career and live happily ever after without Gino.

Of course, I'm a bit skeptical that even with the events of the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days that Gino and Jasmine won't stay together. Regardless of what I think, though, I hope we can all agree that she's not someone to argue with. Hamza learned that the hard way, and I think he got the worse of it in this exchange.

For those hoping for more jabs traded between Jasmine and Hamza, they might be disappointed. Hamza isn't a part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days cast, so we're not going to see him pop up in the tell-all. I'm sure we'll see plenty of other fighting during that, with Jasmine at the center.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET.