Why I Think 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Gino Palazzolo Is Intentionally Trying To Rile Up Jasmine Pineda

Considering Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have been part of some of the wildest fights within the 90 Day Fiancé franchise so far, I probably shouldn't have been surprised to see early tension between them in their return for Before The 90 Days Season 6. That said, the couple has kept me on my toes with genuine confusion over the early part of their storyline. Gina was surprisingly throwing around a lot of attitude in the latest episode from Gino, and I think I have an idea as to why.

I already know I'm going to rewatch some of this episode with my Max subscription, because Gino's attitude just sprang out of nowhere and genuinely surprised Jasmine as much as anyone. Let's get into what happened, and why I think Gino might be specifically angling to get Jasmine to leave him in before the season is over.

How Gino Came Into Conflict With Jasmine In The Latest Episode

Jasmine was eager to see Gino when he arrived in Panama, but it didn't seem the feeling was mutual. While Jasmine wanted to get intimate once they arrived back at the apartment, Gino made a point to make it known he wasn't interested in all that, which initially didn't seem all that unusual.

After all, we've seen plenty of 90 Day Fiancé cast members lose their cool on long flights (or after them), and they're often not in the mood to go sightseeing or anything that isn't sleeping, which includes sex. With that said, Gino seemed to make a point to make it known to Jasmine he didn't want to have sex with her, and she was hurt by it.

Jasmine ultimately returned later and asked Gino if they could start over, possibly by reconnecting over dinner. Gino was tasked with prepping the vegetables for their dish, and was seen at the table with a knife attempting to dice up some vegetables.

He was having some difficulty getting the job done, and when Jasmine asked him if he was ok, Gino made a big stink about her not owning a cutting board. He then grumpily refused to cook without the "proper tools," and went back to bed without eating any dinner. It was a wild reaction for a guy who hadn't seen his fiancé in months, but it makes sense if he's trying to sabotage the relationship, as I am speculating.

Why Gino Might Be Trying To Get His Partner Upset

Ever since his first Season 6 scene of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Gino has said he's worried about the next stage of his relationship with Jasmine. While it seems they've moved past the trust issues of their previous season, Gino is definitely worried that Jasmine's increasing need for a luxurious lifestyle is unsustainable. A modest Midwestern home is not going to have the same allure as a luxury apartment in Panama, and even if Jasmine doesn't know that, he does.

Gino also seems much more interested in the pre-nuptial agreement than he was previously, and I imagine this could be why. He's willing to stick with Jasmine, provided she's up for the lifestyle he's willing to give, but he has a limit of how far he's willing to bend. To Gino's credit, he's already bankrolling a $ 3,000-a-month apartment for Jasmine, so he's definitely not coming across as being incredibly stingy.

Whatever is going on, here's hoping this couple can figure things out and decide if they're going to take that next step to marriage or not. Additionally, I'm also curious to see how Jasmine would fare in Michigan, so I am a bit biased about wanting to see this relationship reach the next stage.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see how Jasmine and Gino's situation develops further as this season continues and whether or not she'll make her way to the United States or not.