Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Daniele Comes Off As Hypocritical In Argument With Yohan

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 episode "If You Can't Jump, You Plunge." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé's Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo had trouble getting on the same page when they first appeared on Love in Paradise, and things haven't changed much in The Other Way Season 4. Daniele decided to surprise Yohan with the news that they wouldn't be spending their marriage together in the United States as they had previously agreed upon, and instead voiced her goal to move to his home in the Dominican Republic. The couple has already engaged in a few arguments since her arrival, and their latest one made Daniele come off as a bit hypocritical.

Yohan opened a butcher shop in his hometown of La Romana prior to Daniele's arrival, using money he saved up, but after seeing his set-up and the lack of refrigeration, she was less than impressed. Daniele felt the butcher shop still had a way to go before being successful, and she wanted to know Yohan's plan for how to turn it profitable. When Yohan told her "the money would come" without any real explanation or plan beyond that, she became upset.

The scene was very reminiscent of the Season 4 premiere, in which Daniele told her friends about her master plan to surprise Yohan in the Dominican Republic. When the friends asked her how she'd make a living in the country, Daniele said she'd "manifest it" and would live off of eating fruits native to the country if she had to.

Much like Yohan, she didn't have a plan beyond teaching yoga online, falling back on the knowledge that she'd be living in the Dominican Republic with him, assuming things would fall into place. Yohan is happy to see his wife, sure, but without him having any lead-in time to learning that all of his U.S. expectations were for naught, it feels a little unfair to get so judgmental about him not knowing how to spin an instant family-providing profit. In fairness, we don't know what Yohan's plan was for a job life in America, as far as whether he might transition his butchery interests, or if there might be another profession he'd be eager to jump into, like Biniyam Shibre did with MMA. Or if he'd just be into hanging out a lot, as Asuelu Pulaa did.

I'll add that while Daniele insisted she'd live on free fruit in the Dominican Republic to make things work, the latest 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way featured her and Yohan seeking out an apartment in the wealthier part of the city. The $2,000 monthly rent for the luxury apartment wasn't entirely outrageous by U.S. metro standards, but considering Yohan said he could only offer up the equivalent of $90 from his monthly earnings to contribute to rent, it seems beyond unreasonable to think they could stay at that location long-term, unless her yoga business is thriving with exponential success.

90 Day Fiancé fans might be wondering if Daniele and Yohan could be a couple on the road to splitting up by the season's end, since anyone could potentially fall into that trapping. I don't think I've seen enough to justify any "trouble in paradise" between them, though I do question whether or not this season will ultimately end in them deciding to move to the United States.

I'm not sure any of their money issues would improve in New York compared to elsewhere, but given Daniele's initial complaints about life, it seems like a possibility. We can only wait and see and hope these growing pains of life as a married couple improve as they get more settled.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and apparently, it's going to remain the same time for Discovery+ viewers as well. Bad news for cord-cutters, though they can now take solace in the recent news, they won't be forced into subscribing to HBO Max, given recent decisions by Warner Bros. Discovery.