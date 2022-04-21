90 Day Fiancé's Robert And Anny Shared The Tragic News Fans After The Death Of Their Infant Son, And Other Stars Shared Sympathy
By Mick Joest published
This is heartbreaking.
90 Day Fiancé fans are used to updates about relationship troubles and drama between co-stars, but such news usually isn't quite as devastating as the news shared by Robert Springs and Anny Francisco. Regular viewers will likely know Robert and Anny from their time in the franchise proper, and/or through recurring appearances on the commentary show Pillow Talk. The couple shared the sad update that their infant son, Adriel Spring, has died at just seven months old. The news sent shockwaves through the community, and fans, as well as other cast members, reached out to share sympathy and condolences with Robert and Anny.
Anny shared the news of their loss with followers on her Instagram page. In a brief statement, Anny emotionally explained the situation and gave some details on what occurred.
Robert and Anny announced the birth of their son Adriel in September, and called him their "prince" in a social media post at the time. The couple also shares a daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, who is 20 months old.
It didn’t take long for fellow members of the 90 Day Fiancé cast to reach out and let Robert and Anny know they were in the thoughts of many as they endured this pain. Debbie Johnson, the mother of Colt Johnson, has never been afraid to share her thoughts on social media, but kept things touching and sentimental in her message message to the couple.
Loren Brovarnik, who recently returned to 90 Day Fiancé to chronicle the birth of her latest child, also reached out to Robert and Anny. Loren and her husband Alexei are also staples on Pillow Talk and reminded the mourning couple they are there for them.
Darcey Silva, who is still on her own spinoff with her sister Stacey and still dealing with relationship issues, took some time to reach out and acknowledge the hard time Robert and Anny are going through.
Losing a child is an unimaginable thing for any parent to go through, so it’s nice to see the 90 Day Fiancé community (who is known for feuding, as Angela Deem and Usman Umar showed) coming together in support of one of their own. Hopefully, they’ll continue to support Robert and Anny as they mourn the loss of their son.
CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to Robert Springs and Anny Francisco and wish them well during this difficult time. 90 Day Fiancé is available to stream on Discovery+, but those with HBO Max subscriptions will be able to binge the series and its spinoffs soon enough.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
