90 Day Fiancé's Yara Dufren Shows Off Her Boob Job Following Surgery Argument With Jovi

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is in the midst of its very long tell-all, but the TLC special isn't even the only place where follow-up reveals are happening. Yara Dufren popped on social media ahead of the latest 90 Day Fiancé spinoff installment, which detailed Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem's cheating scandal, and shared some surprising boobs, er, news with viewers. Remember that argument she had with Jovi about getting breast augmentation surgery? It seems like Yara inevitably won that argument, and wanted to show off that victory via an update.

Yara Dufren popped up on Instagram to provide an answer for whether or not she got the breast augmentation she wanted, and surprise: Jovi apparently caved. While he still may think her friends are a bad influence — arguably with good reason in regards to one of them — Yara got her wish when it came to getting some work done. Yara posted some photos for fans, as well as some brief words about her surgery:

90 Day Fiancé fans may recognize the name Dr. Obeng, and those that don't definitely should. He's the plastic surgeon that performed surgery on Angela Deem's breasts, and the physician she went out partying with following a fight with Michael Ilesanmi a while back. Yara and Angela might not have gotten along too well during a recent episode of the tell-all, but perhaps Yara was inspired after seeing the work Angela had done, and with that information being exchanged off-camera.

Now that we know Jovi lost the argument about Yara getting a breast augmentation, one might have to wonder if he won the battle tied to the larger argument they had all season. After Yara and Jovi traveled to Europe to visit her mother in Prague following the Russian occupation of Ukraine, Yara started to realize just how much she missed being home. She began to wonder if she really wanted to return to Louisiana with Jovi, and whether she could just remain in Prague with her mother instead.

The drama encapsulated a bulk of Jovi and Yara's story at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7, and made some viewers see Yara's mother as an instigator of the tension. The season ended with the suggestion that if they couldn't decide where to find a permanent home between the United States and Europe, they might have to get a divorce.

Fortunately, it seems like there are no indications on social media that Yara and Jovi are anything more than a happily married couple. Usually, the first sign of trouble in 90 Day Fiancé relationships is the lack of posting photos with one another on Instagram, but Jovi and Yara have plenty of photos up as of late as they celebrated the holidays. Take this one for example, which shows them posing with daughter Mylah and together on Christmas:

For the time being, it doesn't look like any surgeries or life decisions made by Jovi and Yara Dufren have negatively impacted their marriage. That might also be a sign there won't be much for them to report in the remaining part of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, but given how much time others have needed for their stories, perhaps that's for the best.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Season 7 tell-all continues at TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who can't watch it and don't have Discovery+ should be able to watch it with an HBO Max subscription later this year.