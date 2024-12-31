90 Day: The Last Resort Will Finally Show Natalie And Josh Talking About Those Leaked Sophie Texts, But Will They Move Past It?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Rodeo." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

Natalie Mordovtseva survived her showdown with Jasmine Pineda, but the conflict remains over involving her drama with Josh Weinstein. As we look ahead to the 2025 TV schedule, 90 Day: The Last Resort will finally address what might be the most chaotic confrontation of the season. Natalie will ask Josh about those texts with Sophie Sierra, and it might just be a defining moment in their storyline.

I voiced my opinion in the past that Josh and Natalie are beyond help for couples therapy, but we won't technically know that for sure until this upcoming conversation plays out. If these two can make it through what they're about to discuss without parting ways, there just might be hope for this 90 Day Fiancé couple yet.

Josh Will Return To The Resort After Stepping Away For Personal Reasons

Josh was granted permission to leave the resort temporarily so that he could be there to help out for his son's recovery following a devastating car accident. Natalie understood that he had to step away to care for his son, but when she learned from the rest of the ladies that Josh had been texting Sophie, it led to a chaotic moment where she demanded he invite her to his home in Las Vegas.

As we saw in the latest episode of 90 Day: Last Resort, Josh did a lot more than invite Sophie to Las Vegas. He also spoke quite negatively about his relationship with Natalie, which we reported on when the controversial texts leaked online ahead of the episode. Had she known the full context of what was said at the time of their bar exchange, I imagine it would've been much worse for him.

Will Natalie Forgive Josh For His Texts To Sophie?

I think Josh is going to vocally and visibly regret he returned to 90 Day: The Last Resort, or at least regret that he wasn't given a heads up about Natalie waiting to take him to task over those texts. I don't see their relationship surviving whatever argument is on the horizon, especially when it was so rocky just before he left.

All of that said, I thought Natalie and Josh were done as a couple back when they were on 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4. I would argue the fact that they didn't really seem like they were a couple heading into this show would argue that they shouldn't have been invited in the first place. What I'm getting at is that I think the odds were always better than not that these two would not be making it to the recommitment ceremony and were just enjoying some free time at a resort courtesy of TLC.

We'll see where things end up as 90 Day: The Last Resort continues with new episodes on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see this latest confrontation between Josh and Natalie, and if they do decide to continue therapy, I wonder what's next for these two.