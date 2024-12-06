90 Day: The Last Resort's Josh And Natalie Storyline May Be Spoiled After Leaked Text Messages Hit The Internet

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort are underway, and the Season 2 cast wastes no time getting into the drama. We already know where things are for some couples like Ariela and Biniyam Shibre, but for others, the situation is less clear. Thanks to some leaked texts, however, we don't have to wait until this season bleeds into the 2025 TV schedule to see what's up between Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva.

I thought the Natalie and Josh drama was over when they broke up in 90 Day: The Single Life. And yet, they're on another 90 Day Fiancé spinioff, allegedly hoping to fix their relationship after she was there for him following his son's tragic accident. That's what they say anyway, but these revealed texts between him and Sophie Sierra suggest otherwise.

What A Leaked Text Exchange Reveals About Josh's True Thoughts On Natalie

Josh may say he has a soft spot for Natalie and wants to make it work, but he, like many other 90 Day Fiancé stars, is in Sophie's DMs. In a text exchange shared with @90dayfianceupdate, we see his possible true feelings about Natalie surface in his response to learning Sophie will be on 90 Day: The Last Resort:

Yes!! Coming out to my neck of the woods. My partner is a bit on the wild side so we will see how this goes. I already told them I will need my own room. No way I can stay with that girl. lol

Now, I fully think there's a possibility Josh could be expressing his disdain for Natalie, and not wanting to spend time in a room with her, in an effort to show Sophie that he's available. At the same time, one has to wonder why he'd be talking in such a way if he was still with Natalie. We can only speculate, but this certainly gives me the vibe that this couple isn't as close as originally implied on the show.

Will Josh And Natalie Reconcile At The End Of This Season?

I've had my suspicions about the legitimacy of Josh and Natalie's relationship for a while, especially in their latest appearance, in which he was trying to get her acting auditions. It didn't feel like these two were an actual couple in the previous season, and the cynical part of me wonders if they're just in it to continue to be on television.

Few 90 Day Fiancé fans may be aware that Natalie worked as a television actress in Ukraine, but if anyone in this franchise could fake a relationship for reality television, I'd put my money on her. I'm not sure if she and Josh are set to reconcile at the end of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, but I wouldn't put my money on it based on his comments in the text exchange.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season should be packed with all sorts of drama between the couples and the other cast members. I guess we'll all see where things stand with Josh and Natalie and where they end up at the end of this.