90 Day: The Last Resort Just Previewed A Confrontation Between Jasmine And Natalie, And I Can't Wait For This Messiness

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Straw." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

The Season 2 cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort is already surpassing the previous season's lineup, with two franchise behemoths now set to square off. Natalie Mordovtseva and Jasmine Pineda were absolutely at the top of my list of drama-starters, but even I didn't predict that they'd eventually butt heads with each other.

I remember seeing a short clip from this impending confrontation in the trailer ahead of the season, and fortunately, we don't have to wait for the 2025 TV schedule to get here to see more of it. These two superstars are going head-to-head, and I just hope Gino is holding onto his hat for these wild moments.

Natalie And Jasmine Get Into It After Sophie's Drink Is Knocked Over

Based on context clues from the upcoming episode preview, Natalie seems to get the heads-up that her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, is interested in Sophie Sierra. Based on the leaked text exchange with Sophie that revealed Josh's true feelings toward his beau, I'd agree. The trailer then cuts to a scene in which Natalie walks up to Sophie and deliberately slaps her drink out of her hand.

Jasmine, who is in the vicinity of the incident, takes offense that the glass landed near her feet, and could've injured her. The two then have a showdown in which Florian Sukaj is between them and trying to prevent it coming to blows. Meanwhile Jasmine and Natalie strike their most devious faces, which I managed to capture in the image at the top of this story.

Who Will Come Out On Top Between These Two?

I don't expect a physical altercation between Jasmine and Natalie because, frankly, I think we would've heard about it from one of them on social media before 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premiered. That said, I don't think anyone is going to side with Natalie for taking out her frustrations with Josh on Sophie unless we find some evidence she was flirting back. Sophie has a lot of 90 Day stars in her DMs, but she seems pretty loyal to Rob Warne.

It also doesn't help that Natalie has received some pretty unsympathetic edits in her previous appearances on 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs. There wasn't a great response from the fandom when we learned she left Mike Youngquist, but he continued to fund her living in Florida while she was dating Josh. I feel like the court of public opinion is already primed to give Jasmine a big win here, which she might need if this spinoff gets into the details of her allegedly living with another man. That should make for an interesting episode, should it come up.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 is underway with new episodes on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eagerly awaiting the next episode, so hoping this week just flies by so we can see these two stars go at it!