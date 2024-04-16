90 Day: The Single Life Had Court Papers Served In The Middle Of The Tell-All, And I Have Thoughts

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day: The Single Life's Season 4 tell-all part 4. Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Single Life finally reached the final chapter of its tell-all, and while the whole thing drug on a little long, the ending did feature a truly surprising moment. Natalie Mordovtseva was served court papers in the midst of the proceedings, and I have a lot of thoughts about that moment.

In what shouldn't be a surprise at this point, the massive development involved Natalie, who had dominated large chunks already with her Josh Weinstein drama. Mike Youngquist was welcomed onto the tell-all, and he used that moment to have Debbie Johnson serve Natalie divorce papers since he couldn't legally serve them himself. It was a moment that, even for 90 Day Fiancé, was shocking, and I have a lot of thoughts about it.

I'm Glad Michael Finally Served Divorce Papers To Natalie

When Natalie went full-circle back to Mike after the breakup with Josh, I couldn't help but roll my eyes. At the same time, I also couldn't blame her considering after all this time they were still legally married. I can't fault her for trying to go back when he never officially divorced her and continued to help fund her living in America. Hell, he even brought her mother over from Ukraine, so it wasn't wild for Natalie to assume he was still interested.

Michael needed to divorce Natalie a long time ago, especially since they haven't lived together for years. For whatever reason, however, he stayed married to her and even allegedly supported her as she lived in Florida and began a relationship with Josh. He had ample reason to end this marriage a long time ago, so I'm glad this relationship is, presumably, coming to a legal end.

Serving Papers During The Tell-All Was Harsh

As much as I agree that Mike needed to divorce Natalie, I'm not sure it needed to happen during the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all. Now, one of her most humiliating moments did not just play out on TLC, and people can watch it with a Max subscription for years. That's rough, even for someone who thrives on being on reality television like Natalie.

I'm also not sure why Debbie had to deliver the papers. I never really liked seeing past cast members arrive in the tell-all specials when they have nothing to do with it, and this was just too much. She didn't need to be a part of the moment, and I'm not sure anyone should've encouraged her to be if that happened.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Natalie Needs To Learn To Live Independently

The major takeaway is that Natalie needs to learn to live independently in the United States without relying on her significant other to support her. Part of the reason she's bounced back and forth between Josh and Mike is because both have supported her financially and done other things to keep her life comfortable. There's nothing wrong with that, but now that she is not with either, she feels out of options.

If Natalie were more independent, at least financially, she could take a little more time before finding another person to try and start a life with. Being in a Los Angeles beach apartment, I would imagine, is pricey. If she's still living with her mother, a move elsewhere to a budget more within her current means would be great. Then, she could feel more at ease and less desperate to hold onto the person who will "give" her the life she wants.

90 Day: The Single Life is finally over, but as mentioned, everyone can re-experience the stories of the Season 4 cast over on Max and Discovery+. Of course, there's also a ton of other seasons worth checking out as well, so head on over to streaming and see what's available.