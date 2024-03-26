90 Day: The Single Life's Tell-All Turned Into The Natalie And Josh Show, And I Really Don't Want To See Part 3

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 tell-all Part 2. Read at your own risk!

The second part of the tell-all for 90 Day: The Single Life ended, and it feels like we had to get through most of the other Season 4 cast before unpacking the drama of one of its most-tenured members. Natalie Mordovtseva took center stage in the back half of the episode, and it looks like her drama is going to roll into yet another installment. After watching what I've seen so far between her and Josh Weinstein, I'd sooner just skip the next episode.

It seems like just before Chantel Everett could step in and turn it into her new show, Natalie had to remind everyone who the OG was when it came to bringing the drama to tell-alls. Unfortunately, the drama didn't quite hit with me, and I'm more annoyed by what I learned to the point I'm seriously considering not tuning in for the next part.

Natalie's Tell-All Segment Quickly Derailed Into A Sideshow

Viewers who thought Natalie would give up after going full circle in her relationship with ex-husband Mike Youngquist had another thing coming. After Mike called her out and left when he realized he was the fallback plan for her failed relationship with Josh, it seems like Natalie tried again to get back together with Josh. He revealed as much on the tell-all when he said he and Natalie had slept together just the night prior.

Perhaps the most ridiculous part was when 90 Day Fiancé welcomed Caesar Mack and Debbie Johnson to give their take on the situation. I'm not a fan of cast members unrelated to the season coming to tell-alls in general, but this one was particularly bad. The show invited Debbie to pester Josh, much like she did in the previous season's tell-all. For those who missed it, it's available to watch on streaming if you have a Max subscription.

The Preview For Part 3 Showed Natalie's Segment Continuing, And I Kind Of Want To Skip It

Apparently, we didn't capture all there was to say about Natalie's story at the end of Part 2 because it's going to roll right into Part 3. The problem with that is that we learned everything we needed to know in Part 2. Natalie and Josh are not a couple, but they apparently hook up every so often. There's no relationship between them, and it doesn't seem as though he wants to get back together.

I can't imagine we'll learn anything else about Natalie's story, but I've been shocked before. It's my hope that the carry-over from her story will end quickly, and we'll get a little more from the rest of the cast before sending this season out officially. I'm still not sure if I want to tune in, but I guess if other viewers are feeling iffy as well, I'll fall on the sword.

90 Day: The Single Life airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.