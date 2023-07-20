90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Tyray Mollett On Whether He Regrets Moving Forward With Filming After Carmella Reveal

Tyray Mollett has had the most unique season 90 Day Fiancé has seen in a while. It's not often that we see a storyline in the TLC reality series where the subject discovers their significant other is a catfish, and the rest of their scenes are centered around coping with the fact they were deceived. CinemaBlend recently had a chance to speak to Tyray, and wanted to know if he felt regret continuing his storyline when he finally accepted Carmella was a catfish.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days gave Tyray a chance to opt-out of filming the moment producers uncovered that Carmella was actually a man named Christian, but he proceeded to film because he believed there was another possible explanation for it all and that Carmella was still real. Tyray finally accepted the truth after hiring a private investigator to dig for more answers on who Carmella may be. I asked Tyray during our recent conversation if he regretted filming once he accepted he was deceived, and learned the following from the B90 cast member:

There was a little bit [of regret]. Just because it was just kind of crazy how everything was going and I was just like, 'Man.' It's kind of embarrassing, you know? But I don't have any regrets about anything because it was an awesome experience filming and figuring out who this person is. [It was] almost like a mystery but it was kind of fun in that aspect. There was definitely some regret at first, but then after that, I just kind of was like, 'You know what? I did it, and I'm doing something different and I enjoyed it.' I think it was a positive experience for the most part.

It sounds like Tyray went on a real mental journey while finding out all he did about the actual Carmella on 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. TLC viewers and those who streamed with their Max subscription learned that there was an actual Carmella who was a fetish adult actress who matched the photos Tyray had. Unfortunately, all of the other details about her, like contact numbers and her location, didn't match up. This made it more likely that Christian had just taken her identity and catfished Tyray, rather than his working theory at the time.

Tyray thought Carmella might've had a boyfriend or family member who took over her account and spoke to producers, but after seeing the videos of the real Carmella, he accepted that she was not the person he got to know over the years. It took some time to get there, but Tyray was finally certain he was catfished.

By the time Tyray finally spoke to the detective and accepted he was catfished by a man named Christian, they had already filmed quite a bit. It's easy to understand why he might've felt a bit of embarrassment after it all set in, but based on our conversation, he's feeling good about it now that he's on the other side of it.

Tyray's positive feelings after filming could point toward him getting a happy ending at the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. He's already teased that a shocking ending is being teed up at the end of the storyline, so I guess we should all be grateful that he didn't opt out of filming as soon as he heard he was being catfished.

Here's hoping the reveal is worth the hype and that Tyray may ultimately find true love as his journey with this franchise continues. Assuming he ends the season without being in a relationship, I know I'd love to see him on 90 Day: The Single Life. We'll see how these next few weeks go, and what wild direction his story may head after all the reveals about Carmella thus far.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in and prepare for a wild ride as every cast member is deep into the drama at this stage, and keep those fingers crossed for a lengthy tell-all for everyone to speak their piece about their storylines.