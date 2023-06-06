A Major Twilight Star Is Down To Return For The TV Show, So Bring On The Sparkly Vampires

The Twilight book series amassed a giant fanbase that couldn’t wait to see the beloved characters they read about in Stephanie Meyers’ book series come to life on the big screen. It's been over a decade since the film franchise ended, and some have been eager to return to Meyers' fictional universe. So when it was announced that a TV series is in the works , many seemed pumped or at the very least, curious. Specific plot details on the show haven't been divulged at this time but, even though its early days for the project, one major actor from the movies has thrown the hat in the ring. So bring on more of the sparkly vampires!

Now, I know what you might be thinking, and no. I’m not talking about Robert Pattinson or Taylor Lautner. This star played a vampire who had flawless restraint when it came to sucking the blood of every human he treated. If you were able to guess who I'm talking about, then your mind probably arrived at Peter Facinelli, who played Dr. Carlisle Cullen during the entire film series. While speaking to Variety at the Cameron Boyce Foundation Gala, which honored the legacy of the Disney star who died at the age of 20 from an epileptic seizure , Facinelli sounded enthusiastic about the notion of returning:

I’m a fan first and foremost. But if they call me I’ll be there. If not, I’ll be watching for sure.

(Image credit: Summit Entertainment)

Peter Facinelli continued to say that because he played Dr. Cullen for six years, it was hard for him to move on after the film series ended with Breaking Dawn: Part 2 in 2012. So he would relish the opportunity to don the blond wig and piercing yellow contacts again. This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise as, when the Twilight companion book Midnight Sun book hit the bookshelves in 2020, the Nurse Jackie actor said he’d reprise his Dr. Carlisle Cullen role "in a heartbeat." For him, that character was a lot of fun to play, but he was worried he wouldn’t be able to pull off the immortality look the same way today. But come on, Facinelli still looks youthful a decade removed from the role! And worst-case scenario, the special effects team can always add a little de-aging magic or more sparkle to his vampiric character.

Because he was going out for the role of the Cullen clan's head, the star had to do a lot during the auditioning process. When the part was initially offered to someone else, the Can’t Hardly Wait actor was really bummed about missing the chance to play the 400-year-old spectre. But that didn’t stop him from buying Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke the book 50 Years of Vampire-Making In Hollywood in the hopes that she’d make a good vampire movie. As luck would have it, the other actor had to drop out, and the creatives turned their attention to Peter Facinelli. Due to how things played out, the actor now jokes that he “bought the role for $29.99. ”

Personally, I always found Dr. Carlisle Cullen to be one of the more interesting characters in the series. He knew he wanted to help people and was willing to put aside his urges to suck their blood for the greater good. Plus, he helped shape his foster children into well-rounded citizens of Forks, Washington by raising them to be “vegetarian” vampires, meaning they only survive on the blood of animals. More notably, he was also willing to welcome human Bella Swan into the family despite any dangers her presence could have brought to the Cullens.