I Scoffed When Adam Levine Said The Voice Isn’t A Competition Show, But Michael Bublé Just Proved Him Right
I'm not mad at it though.
Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers about Night 2 of The Voice Season 27 Blind Auditions from February 10. The episode can be streamed with a Peacock subscription if you need to catch up.
The Voice has gotten quite intense at some points over the years, and nobody should know that better than Adam Levine. The OG coach returned for Season 27 — currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule — and given the fact that he’s been involved in some of the show’s most controversial moments, I found it absolutely hilarious when he said in an interview that he doesn't see The Voice as a competition. Well, here we are, just two episodes into the season, and it seems Michael Bublé may have just proved him right.
What Adam Levine Said About The Voice Not Being A Competition Show
Fans were happy to see Adam Levine return to join veteran John Legend, defending champion Michael Bublé and rookie Kelsea Ballerini on The Voice coaching panel this season, and maybe it’s the fact that his old rival Blake Shelton has long since retired his Big Red Chair, but the Maroon 5 singer seemed to have a more brotherly approach to coaching, as he told People ahead of Season 27:
I have to say, I kind of love the new attitude, where it’s less about winning and more about making the most of the artists’ experience. (That’s the reason I’ve always thought The Voice should get rid of Blocks.) Levine continued:
I’m definitely all for that, because it's true that it's not just the artist who wins the money at the end that has the chance to capitalize on this experience. Excuse my skepticism, though, but this kinder, gentler Adam Levine was something I had to see to believe. It didn’t take long, either, thanks to the panel’s Canadian crooner.
How Michael Bublé Helped To Prove Adam Levine Right
On Night 2 of the Blind Auditions, which aired February 10, Hayden Grove took the stage for a rendition of “Mack the Knife” — a song clearly in Michael Bublé’s wheelhouse. It turns out Bublé has even crossed paths with Grove in real life and followed him on social media, but by the end of the audition, only Adam Levine had turned around.
The winning Season 26 coach explained that Hayden Grove’s vibrato had given him pause, and Michael Bublé even got on stage to demonstrate how standards are traditionally sung. Even though Grove was joining an opposing team, Bublé expressed interest in bettering the artist, telling Adam Levine:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Adam Levine, for his part, welcomed the offer, telling his new team member:
The coaches’ focus in this instance was purely on what was best for Hayden Grove, not which one of them would take credit for the win (although I’d be down for some kind of Team Levineblé. Team Madam?). You can watch the audition in its entirety below:
All of this talk about the coaches helping each other out doesn’t mean The Voice has become one big kumbaya lovefest, though. Michael Bublé executed a brutal Block against Kelsea Ballerini to secure country artist Braxton Garza for himself, and Adam Levine closed out the episode by winning this third of four Four-Chair Turns and relishing how good it felt to beat his fellow coaches.
That’s more like the Adam Levine I’m used to. New episodes of The Voice air at 8 p.m. ET Mondays on NBC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
NCIS’ Latest Kasie-Centric Episode Hilariously Reminded Me Of A Recurring Big Bang Theory Joke, And I Need To Talk About It
Karma Is A ... Taylor Swift Playlist After A Bachelor Break-Up? How Rachael Kirkconnell Says She's Holding Up After Matt James Split