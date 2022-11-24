Adam Levine’s Wife Behati Prinsloo Had A Baby Photoshoot Featuring A Burger King Crown, Lingerie And A Vintage My Little Pony

The Levine family has had Baby No. 3 on the way for a while, but Behati Prinsloo had been less active on social media in recent weeks following husband Adam Levine’s sexting scandal. The model, mom and businesswoman is back in a big way, however, posting a series of baby photos with bits of nostalgia a lot of millennials can probably relate to. Think My Little Pony.

The maternity photoshoot is the type of thing that’s better seen than described, so go ahead and check out the soon-to-be mom of three in a burger king crown, a white tank top and underwear as part of a three-part sequence.

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As a model Behati Prinsloo is probably used to looking good in anything, so I guess I shouldn’t be surprised she somehow managed to rock a look like she’s a 5-year-old at a BK birthday party and still have the vibe of a new mom. She also posted a second photo in the series in which her baby bump is prominently featured with a vintage My Little Pony resting on top. (How to tell it’s a vintage My Little Pony? It’s in the eyes!)

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Thirdly, because when you do a baby photoshoot you should make it on brand for you, Prinsloo slipped on some lingerie in a room that seems to be in her house (see the bottles of what looks to be her tequila brand Calirosa on a shelf in the bar in the background.) A giant stuffed rabbit completes the picture. I'm not saying it's quite as memorable as that time Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pachecho had a Fast and Furious-style photoshoot, but this whole thing's definitely an interesting shoot.

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This isn’t the very first time Adam Levine’s wife has shared on social media since the viral scandal, however, she hasn't been super active recently. This makes sense, given how widely the story was discussed, to the point where even celebrities like Shaq (who knows Levine) and, randomly, Slipknot's Corey Taylor (who called Levine a "dick") were asked what they thought.

So, when the wife of the former The Voice star did make a return to Instagram some weeks after the viral story ran around, Behati Prinsloo brandished a middle finger.

In the weeks since, she and the Maroon 5 crooner did also share a post in support of their tequila brand. In addition, Prinsloo has been supportive of Levine at concerts and more following the alleged cheating scandal and one report even hedged the Levine family's marriage is stronger than ever after the news came to light. Which is probably good news, because dealing with a new baby brings changes into the home and it's probably a great time to be on the same page, if reports are accurate.