Why An Insider Says Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal Might Have Actually Been A Good Thing For His Marriage

It’s likely been a long few weeks for Behati Prinsloo, since Adam Levine’s alleged cheating scandal broke. The Victoria’s Secret model has seemingly chosen to stand by Levine amidst accusations from multiple women of flirty text exchanges, and the couple has reportedly been “ toughing it out ” with some hard conversations (and a beach day) as he prepares for Maroon 5’s upcoming Las Vegas residency. I guess there are silver linings to be found in every dark cloud, and one insider says this might have actually been a good thing for their marriage in the long run.

Adam Levine admitted that he “used poor judgment” in conversations with other women, but denied having an affair (something that his alleged mistress Sumner Stroh disputed ). The situation has caused the singer to turn his focus back to what he called “the only thing that truly matters,” which an insider who is reportedly close to Levine told HollywoodLife has made their bond stronger. They said:

He’s so grateful to Behati for standing by him and he’s doing everything he can right now to show her how much he loves her. He’s been glued to her side and he’s planning to take her away on a romantic trip, just the two of them. This really seems to have made them stronger.

Behati Prinsloo, who is pregnant with her and Adam Levine’s third child, was photographed with her husband in the days following Sumner Stroh’s accusations about him asking to use her name for their baby. Even after four other women spoke out about exchanges with the Maroon 5 frontman, Prinsloo was seen boarding a plane with him, and she supported him and the band during a fundraiser for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. ( Shaq had his own opinion about his long-time friend’s situation.) In the end, the source claimed this has served as a wakeup call for Levine, saying:

As tough as this whole experience has been there have been some positives from it because it was a wakeup call for Adam. It’s forced him to have some very difficult conversations in his marriage and at the end of the day that’s what makes relationships stronger.

Aside from the accusations themselves, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — has had to deal with the public’s reaction, with social media having a field day with Levine’s supposed DMs . Other musicians, including Disturbed’s David Draiman and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor have weighed in , and the alleged scandal was even brought up in a Saturday Night Live sketch (the episode, hosted by Miles Teller, can be streamed with a Peacock subscription ).

Hopefully for the sake of their marriage, and if the latest insider is true, the couple can can block out the noise, really find that silver lining, and potentially come out stronger on the other side of the drama.