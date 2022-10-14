Behati Prinsloo Returns To Social Media For The First Time Since Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal With A Middle Finger

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo has been making plenty of headlines over the past month, but unfortunately not for all the times she strutted the catwalk for Victoria's Secret. Back in September, cheating allegations from a woman about husband and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine began to spread across social media, and more allegations from other women were to follow. Understandably, she took a break from social media, but now she has returned with a photo that definitely makes a statement.

In her first Instagram post in almost exactly a month (with her previous post going live on September 15, just days before the first allegations against her husband), Behati Prinsloo went for a throwback to her Victoria's Secret modeling days, with a middle finger for the camera. Take a look at her Instagram Story from October 14:

(Image credit: Behati Prinsloo/Instagram)

She didn't include any text to go along with her Instagram Story, but I think this is a case of a picture being worth a thousand words, even if it's not entirely clear who the target is. Is this aimed at haters who have been spamming her with unwanted attention over the past month? At Adam Levine? Or just as a throwback to her modeling days, when she was looking fierce and defying gravity in her sky-high heels?

Whatever Behati Prinsloo meant by choosing this particular picture, she's officially back on social media. Prinsloo – who is currently pregnant with her third child with Adam Levine – may not start posting on a daily basis, but hopefully this is a good sign for her. The Adam Levine scandal escalated quickly after the first allegations from Instagram model Sumner Stroh on September 19, which included a claim that he wanted to name his next child "Sumner."

After allegations from three more women the very next day, Levine released a statement admitting to "poor judgment" and that he "crossed a line," but explicitly stated that he "did not have an affair." An unnamed source claimed that Prinsloo was "very upset" but staying with him, and another accusation followed on September 21.

Throughout the allegations and growing controversy, husband and wife were still seen together, including Behati Prinsloo supporting Adam Levine at a Maroon 5 concert in Las Vegas in early October. They're reportedly working through their issues privately while Levine is still planning on the Las Vegas residency with Maroon 5 that opens in March. An insider has also claimed that the situation has made their marriage stronger due to his gratitude to Prinsloo.

On the whole, Behati Prinsloo has mostly remained private about the reports and allegations. Her return to social media could be a sign that she'll soon open up and/or speak out more, but that's far from a sure thing. Her catwalk photo with her middle finger up is a post that may say a lot about how she's feeling after a month of the cheating mess surrounding her husband. We can only wait and see if she posts more.