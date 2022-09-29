We’ve Reached The Stage Of Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal Where Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Is Being Asked What He Thinks

Over the last several days, Adam Levine has made more headlines than is typical since he retired from The Voice . The TV personality and Grammy winner has been embroiled in an alleged cheating cheating scandal in which various sexts have been turned into memes by the Internet and in which he allegedly wanted to name his child after one of the women he had exchanges with. Of course, it’s been a widely-discussed topic, and now even Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is being asked what he thinks.

In a viral TikTok, Corey Taylor was being asked good, relevant questions about his career and personal life when someone decided it was a good forum to ask him for his thoughts on Adam Levine. A fan asked him about the Maroon 5 crooner and he laughed a bit before giving a semi-candid response (hattip to our sister site Loudersound ). He didn't need to "bother," but he did anyway.

If you can’t throw the video on, Taylor has a bit of a laugh and doesn’t seemingly have too much to say about it, but after he notes he’s not commenting, he totally says, ‘what a dick.’ Apparently, he’s not the first musician to weigh in on Levine either. Disturbed’s David Draiman also commented, “You need to improve your game, bud.”

Other celebrities have also weighed in. Shaq notably spoke out with empathy for the singer, noting he made his own mistakes when he cheated on his ex years ago. Celebs like Bethenny Frankel and othes have also commented, though it was Pitch Perfect’s Adam Devine who perhaps had the most classic response of the bunch, given the two’s names are very similar.

Adam Levine has apologized for what transpired for the just under half dozen women who have spoken out about his reported interest in “booty stories” and more. He wrote that he did not have an affair and that he’s working “to remedy” his relationships after what happened.

A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

His wife Behati Prinsloo is reportedly sticking with the former Voice star during this time. She is currently pregnant with the couples’ third child. The two also collaborate on the alcohol brand Calirosa Tequila.