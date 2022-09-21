After Adam Levine Denies Affair But Admits To Being ‘Flirtatious,’ His Alleged Mistress Has Seemingly Fired Back

Adam Levine found himself in the spotlight this week following comments made by a woman claiming to be his ex-mistress . Social media influencer Sumner Stroh alleged that she was engaged in an extramarital affair with the Maroon 5 frontman, who’s married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Sumner also claimed that the musician texted her to ask if she’d find it awkward if gave his baby the same name that she has. Levine has since denied having an affair , though he noted that he used “poor judgment” by being “flirtatious” with another woman. Now, Stroh has seemingly fired back.

Sumner Stroh didn’t have much to say after Adam Levine shot down claims that there’d been an affair. However, the message she shared seemed pretty clear, despite the fact that she didn’t mention Levine by name. Stroh shared this message to her Instagram stories:

Someone get this man a dictionary.

This somewhat vague comment would suggest that the social media personality doesn’t think that the sometimes snide former Voice coach understands the definition of “flirtatious. Or better yet, she could also be implying a supposed misunderstanding of the term “affair.” Either way, it would seem that she’s not exactly feeling what he had to say.

Sumner Stroh spoke out about the alleged affair via a TikTok post in which she claimed that she and Adam Levine were romantically involved for a year. And according to her, it was only months after their breakup that he reached out to ask about possibly naming his unborn child “Sumner.” Stroh stated that Levine was only considering using the name if his wife gave birth to a baby boy. While she apparently didn’t plan to speak publicly about the supposed fling, Stroh claimed that a friend tried to sell the screenshots she had of her texts with Levine.

Adam Levine rarely posts on social media and, if he does, it’s usually to share something light like a snapshot of him with a fake face tattoo . But just the other day, the “Payphone” singer addressed the speculation surrounding him via his own Instagram stories. In addition to denying the affair and acknowledging “poor judgment” on his part, he also said that he’s taken “proactive steps to remedy” the situation with his family. He also said that he takes “full responsibility” for what happened and seems focused on his family at the moment.

That family not only includes him and wife Behati Prinsloo but their two children – daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace – as well. In his statement, the American Horror Story alum said that his family is “all [he] care[s] about in this world.” He also declared that being “naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters” to him was “the greatest mistake [he] could ever make.”

So at present, this is shaping up to be a bit of a “he said, she said” situation. However, it remains to be seen as to whether this becomes an all-out war of words between Adam Levine and Sumner Stroh as time goes on.