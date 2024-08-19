After Blue Bloods Wrapped, Bridget Moynahan Had A Sweet Exchange With Her ‘Brother From Another Mother’ Donnie Wahlberg

When CBS announced that Blue Bloods would become a victim of the 2024 TV cancellations following its 14th season this fall, both the cast and fans were devastated. Despite Donnie Wahlberg making some interesting comments regarding the series’ future, filming has indeed wrapped on the final Reagan family dinner. That doesn’t, however, mean that the members of this TV family have lost touch, and I can’t help but love this exchange between TV siblings Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan.

Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg have played brother and sister Danny and Erin Reagan — with Tom Selleck as their father Frank — on Blue Bloods for 14 years now, so it’s no surprise that the duo have a pretty strong familial bond. The actress took time to wish her “brother from another mother” a happy birthday as he celebrated another trip around the sun on August 17, posting on Instagram :

A post shared by Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) A photo posted by on

Whoever took that photo captured such a sweet moment between the two, and you can tell the actors have developed a sense of comfort with each other. The caption was just as sweet, with Bridget Moynahan saying what an impact the man who plays one of TV’s smartest detectives has had on her life as she wrote:

This is [Donnie Wahlberg] convincing me I needed another Leo in my life. He wasn’t wrong. Can’t imagine my life without my brother from another mother. Love you! Happy Birthday!

Donnie Wahlberg was quick to play his UNO Reverse card, responding to the birthday message by using the absolute cutest nickname ever. The actor replied:

Oh Breezy! Same! Same! Same! Thankful for you, every single day! ps - Everyone needs more Leo’s in their life! 🦁♌️👑😂😎❤️

This sweet exchange is not likely to relieve any of the heartache fans are already feeling over Blue Blood ’s cancellation after 14 seasons . Loyal viewers have already launched a petition in an attempt to save Blue Bloods , and it also probably doesn’t help that the cast has seemed unwilling to accept its fate as well.

In addition to Donnie Wahlberg’s cryptic comments, Tom Selleck voiced his own optimism that CBS might change its mind when it remembers how successful the longtime police procedural actually is for both the network and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription . I suppose there’s always hope for a Blue Bloods spinoff as well.

The only thing we know for sure is that we’re guaranteed eight more episodes of Reagan family dinners to give fans a final helping of Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan as on-screen brother and sister. Blue Bloods ’ return was pushed back from a typical September premiere, and now the beginning of what we can only assume is the end will air on CBS at 10 p.m. ET Friday, October 18. Check out what other premieres are coming soon with our 2024 TV schedule .