After Chloe Bennet Dropped A Funny And Cheeky Pic, Her Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Co-Star Clark Gregg Responded To Her 'Comedy Thirst Trap'

It’s been almost two years since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended and the characters went on their final time-traveling mission together. However, the cast remains pretty close, and they have reason to celebrate as of late. The underrated Marvel show is now streaming for those who have a Disney+ subscription, and the series has seen reignited buzz on social media as a result. Series alum Chloe Bennet wasn't exactly promoting the show when she recently posted a funny and cheeky social media photo, though her former co-star, Clark Gregg, responded to their unconventional "thirst trap."

Chloe Bennet and Clark Gregg portrayed Agents Daisy Johnson and Phil Coulson, respectively, on the ABC Marvel series, and the two characters grew to have a very loving father-daughter bond. Well, based on their recent social media exchange, it's still alive and well. Bennet shared two hilarious photos on Instagram of her trying on pants that didn’t “fit,” humorously exposing much of her bottom in the process – and Gregg responded in the most dad-like way:

you have taken comedy thirst trap to a new level

The former Quake star may not quite have the thirst trap game of the Kardashians or Megan Fox, but her post is still perfect nonetheless. And the fact that her fictional father figure responded to it is simply the icing on the cake. Check out the post down below:

Chloe Bennet has not been shy about what she posts on Instagram and, in many cases, she likes to make jokes (if you couldn't already tell). But the actress also likes to use her platform to express body positivity and has even called out those who photoshop her photos for their purposes. All in all, I'd say the star deftly balances the kind of content she posts on her socials.

Of course, she (like Clark Gregg) remains popular among superhero fans and many are wondering if the two might appear in any upcoming Marvel movies. Last year, Chloe Bennet responded to rumors about the possibility of reprising her beloved role as Daisy Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper, saying, “I wish.” It's definitely not a total impossibility and, since she dropped out of the still-in-development Powerpuff Girls reboot from The CW, she could now have the time to appear in some capacity.

Meanwhile, the man who played Phil Coulson for over a decade is keeping plenty busy post-Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. On the small screen, he's set to star in Netflix’s upcoming series Florida Man and has also landed a new role in the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s Snowpiercer.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chloe Bennet and Clark Gregg will ever team up for another production, though I'm hoping they will (and for a Marvel project at that). We'll see what happens but, in the meantime, I wouldn't mind seeing even more funny interactions between the two on social media. Regardless of whether their exchanges over thirst traps or another topic, it's always nice when they have a back-and-forth.