After Danica McKellar Opened Up About Unexpected Death In The Family, A Former Hallmark Co-Star Reached Out

Former Hallmark star Danica McKellar may be keeping busy with her new gig at the GAC Family network, but lately, things have been a bit tough for her. The Wonder Years alum recently opened up about a “sudden and unexpected death” in the family, and another former Hallmark star, among others, reached out with support.

While McKellar didn’t go into full details on what happened, she did share a lengthy Instagram post to let her followers know to reach out if they need help and to always breathe. Her picture involves her looking up, and she ends her message with lots of love:

Fans and friends alike were quick to show their support for the actress. Among those was Benjamin Ayres (who starred in a number of Hallmark movies including 2021’s You, Me & the Christmas Trees with McKellar) responded with a short but sweet message. A picture may say a thousand words, but emojis can say even more:

❤️🙏🏼

Ayres has starred in various movies on the network beginning in 2016, including the Chronicles Mysteries trilogy on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel. It’s nice to see him reaching out to her after they starred in a movie together. It also gives fans hope that perhaps the two can star in a GAC movie together.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Ayres wasn’t the only one to show his support. Danica McKellar’s new network family, GAC, sent their condolences:

Our deepest condolences to you and your family, Danica. 🙏🏼❤️‍🩹

Lindsay Maxwell, who has also starred in numerous Hallmark movies (including Coming Home for Christmas alongside McKellar), gave her support as well. The actress sent her regards and prayers to her co-star, plus a sweet white heart:

I am so sorry about the unexpected death in your family 🙏🏼 I am praying for you and your family, sweetheart 🤍

Another mainstay for Hallmark’s Christmas movies, Alicia Witt, sent her a sweet message of love and support, and also praised everything she said:

i’m so sorry for your loss. amen to all that you said - that joy and unprecedented comfort amidst the unthinkable pain ❤️🙌🏻❤️

It’s definitely not easy losing someone so close to you, but it seems like Danica McKellar has plenty of love from those who care about her. (She also isn’t the first Hallmark star to lose someone and receive an outpouring of support.) The actress seems to have found a way to process, with her goal of greeting "the new week with excitement and a sense of adventure."

Having great support always helps getting through a tough loss, so it's encouraging to see all of the comments to her. Plus, the message in her Instagram post that resulted in so many loving comments is proof that she can still find valuable moments of joy even in difficult times like she has experienced lately.