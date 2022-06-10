After Divorce, Anthony Anderson Is Selling His L.A. Home And Helping Out His Ex-Wife

Anthony Anderson is saying a lot of goodbyes this year. In addition to his exit from Law & Order and the end of his ABC sitcom black-ish after eight seasons, he and his wife of 22 years ended their marriage . While divorce proceedings can often turn ugly as former couples decide who gets what, and where each party is going to live, the actor and Alvina Anderson seem to be moving steadily forward, with the decision to sell their multimillion-dollar home and help his ex secure her own place.

Anthony Anderson married Alvina in September 1999, and they share two grown children — Nathan, 22, and Kyra, 26 — which eliminates custody debates. When Alvina filed for divorce, she requested that the property attained during their marriage be divided between them, as well as spousal support, and it looks like the actor has agreed. According to court documents obtained by The Blast , the Andersons have agreed to list their 3,342 square-foot home in Los Angeles on June 30, splitting the money earned in the sale:

The net proceeds of the sale of the (Residence), defined as the sale price less payoff of the Albers Street Residence mortgage, and the payment of commissions, fees and expenses of the listing agents and escrow company, shall be distributed one-half to each party,

The Blast reports that the 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom house could be worth upwards of $2.3 million, which would hopefully leave each party with a sizable-enough sum to start fresh elsewhere. Furthermore, Anthony Anderson has agreed to co-sign a 12-month lease on a new residence for his ex-wife while negotiations continue. The actor will also pay spousal support at an amount that will be determined by his current income.

Anthony Anderson’s income is likely going through some changes, of course, as two of his major jobs just came to an end. He said “goodbye-ish” to his role as TV dad Dre Johnson on black-ish, as that series finale aired April 19. (All eight seasons are available to stream with a Hulu subscription.) While we’ve known for a year that Season 8 would be the sitcom’s last , Anderson’s other departure was far more surprising.

After just one season of reprising the role of Detective Kevin Bernard on Law & Order’s revival, the actor announced he would not be returning for Season 22. When he originally signed on for Season 21 , it was reported that he had planned to return for just one season to help with the relaunch. However, in the cliffhanger-eschewing season finale , there was no indication that Anthony Anderson would be bowing out, or that Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) would be in need of a new partner.

In fact, Anthony Anderson celebrated the news of Law & Order’s renewal for a 22nd season with a since-deleted Instagram post that said, “Detective Kevin Bernard is right back ya’ with the whole squad,” complete with congratulations to his “fellow castmates.”

It’s unknown what made the actor (presumably) change his mind about returning to the bifurcated drama or if the events in his personal life had any part in his decision. Alvina Anderson previously filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. In January 2017, however, the couple apparently reconciled and the divorce papers were rescinded.