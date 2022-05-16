After Drunkenly Getting Kicked Out Of A Piano Bar, Real Housewives Of New York's Countess Has A New Plan For When She's At Restaurants

Things got a little out of control for one Real Housewives of New York alum during the last St. Patrick’s Day weekend. It was reported that Luann de Lesseps, a.k.a. “the Countess” from a previous marriage title, had gotten drunk the night of and decided to hog the mic at a Manhattan piano bar. So much so that patrons were reportedly successful in getting her kicked out by security. Fast-forward two months later, and the Countess has a new game plan for when she’s at restaurants.

For most people, a drunken night out isn’t exactly the worst possible scenario. But for Luann de Lesseps, it is because of how long she has struggled with alcoholism, as seen both on and off The Real Housewives of New York. Apparently, though, the 56-year-old is rectifying the recent snafu – not by refraining to go out altogether, per say, just doing a BYO when she does. Sources for Page Six stated that the reality star in fact brought her own brand of non-alcoholic wine to dinner with friends on May 12. Which was seemingly confirmed when de Lesseps posted her dinner table on her Instagram stories that same night, per the outlet, with her “Fosé Rosé” front and center.

The Countess has indeed had past success in using substitutions to spirits when it came to the infamously drunken cast trips on the RHONY. But at one point, the she shared with her co-stars that she didn’t know if entirely cutting out alcohol was necessary for her. Nevertheless, following the piano bar escapade, it would seem it is necessary once again. See the clip below of the star talking about enjoying her Fosé of late, despite some mild New York City interruptions, below:

A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) A photo posted by on

In the wake of the incident, the cabaret singer apologized on her social media for her behavior that night. She admitted that the ouster made her realize that her alcoholism was very much “real.” During a subsequent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Countess added that it was a mistake on her part and that she was moving forward by holding herself accountable on these matters.

The last time the Bravolebrity’s drunken activities had become a true problem was back in 2017. At the time, Luann de Lesseps was arrested on charges that included disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and battery of a police officer in Palm Beach, Florida. She eventually found herself in and out of rehab as a result but later maintained her sobriety for some time.

It isn’t clear if Luann de Lesseps’ struggles with alcohol will continue to be documented for television purposes much longer, though. The Bravo network are going through with a reboot and an all-star spinoff of The Real Housewives of New York after, to borrow from Leah McSweeney, a “doomed” last season. De Lesseps has said she’s interested in the spinoff, but there’s been no official confirmation as of yet who will be on each show. As we await word on that front, let's just wish the Countess the best, as she continues her efforts to walk the sober path.