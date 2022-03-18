Reportedly Drunken Real Housewives Star Kicked Out Of Piano Bar After Getting Into It With The Crowd

During any given season, drama is already a foregone conclusion for most castmates of the Real Housewives franchise. Yet, sometimes, problems can follow them off-camera as well. One star in particular has reportedly been kicked out of a piano bar after getting into it with the crowd whilst drunk: Real Housewives of New York’s Luann de Lesseps.

The 56-year-old is a known cabaret performer with hit songs like “Feelin' Jovani” and “Girl Code,” as well as having her own touring show. According to sources for Page Six, though, de Lesseps tried to “monopolize” the mic at open piano bar Townhouse in midtown Manhattan on Wednesday night. An eyewitness video seen by the outlet supposedly shows her inebriated and arguing with patrons who were booing, before she was asked to leave by the establishment.

Nevertheless, it would appear that Luann de Lesseps has her own version of events. Speaking through an “intermediary” to the outlet, the Real Housewives of New York alum confirmed that after a long day of rehearsals for her upcoming cabaret shows, she went to the Townhouse bar with Kinky Boots producer Jim Kierstead, where they did drink some champagne. De Lesseps suggests that she merely left the bar, saying,

I got up and sang a few Broadway songs they were playing. I realize I was a little bit tipsy, but we were having fun, and it was getting late. I’d been rehearsing, and I was in the mood to sing a few songs. Then Jim said to me, ‘Lu, I have an early rehearsal,’ and then we left around midnight, 11:30 p.m.

Luann de Lesseps has been vocal about walking the sober path since her arrest in 2017 for public intoxication and resisting arrest. Throughout the last season of RHNY and the first drama-filled Ultimate Girls Trip spinoff (initially available only with a Peacock subscription), she has gotten more candid about her problems with drinking that landed her in and out of rehab in recent years. But de Lesseps was also frank on her mainstay show in Season 13 that she wasn’t sure if drinking absolutely zero alcohol forever was feasible, and even took a sip of a castmate’s vodka at one point to prove it didn’t hold power over her.

Luann de Lesseps hasn’t addressed the incident further on her social media. If anything, it’s business as usual. Just yesterday, she commemorated her cabaret show at the 54 Below bar on St. Patrick’s Day last year, as you can see below:

There’s been a lot of speculation about the future cast of the Real Housewives of New York, though nothing has been confirmed just yet. Last year sparked a lot of controversy when newcomer Eboni K. Williams brought up racial issues with the ladies, conversations of which Williams has suggested could cost her position on the show. Other reports suggest that Luann de Lesseps will be given leave for Season 14 to pursue her cabaret career and that Sonja Morgan and Leah McSweeney’s spots are in jeopardy.

