After DWI Arrest, Justin Timberlake Was Spotted Out In The Wilds Of The Hamptons...Walking

Justin Timberlake has been making headlines for well over a week now, and that hasn’t been entirely due to his ongoing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Timberlake had been arrested on an alleged driving while intoxicated charge. The entertainer was in New York – specifically Long Island’s Sag Harbor – when he was stopped by a police officer and taken into custody. At this point, reports indicate that the “Cry Me a River” performer is trying to move forward in the wake of the incident. On that note, he was recently spotted back in the Hamptons, where he was indeed moving. However, instead of driving, he was… walking.

The 43-year-old father of two was out and about in New York this past Thursday when he was photographed by paparazzi. Page Six obtained the photos, which show the Trouble with the Curve alum appearing relaxed as he walked the streets of the Big Apple. According to the news outlet, he’s currently on a break from his tour and, at the time, he was making his way to a golf lesson. Accompanied by his caddie, the star reportedly walked six blocks from his apartment to Manhattan, where the golf facility is apparently located.

As noted by the news outlet, said sighting comes after the entertainer performed two shows at Madison Square Garden. It’s also been reported that his wife, Jessica Biel, was also in attendance and cheered him on. Considering these more recent events, it certainly seems that the Trolls star is looking to resume his regular activities and professional obligations following his run-in with the law.

It was shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 18 that Justin Timberlake was arrested and taken into custody. He was ultimately held overnight and was arranged in the early hours of the morning. Since the incident took place, additional details have been released. Among them is the revelation that Timberlake was apparently stopped and “advised not to drive” earlier that night by the same officer who would eventually put handcuffs on him. Timberlake was ultimately charged with the one DWI charge due to refusing a breath test, per his lawyer. He also received a few court citations for other traffic infractions.

More on Justin Timberlake (Image credit: RCA) Insider Explains How The Cops Allegedly Got Tipped Off When It Came To Justin Timberlake Getting Behind The Wheel

At the time that he was stopped, the “Summer Love” singer was leaving the American Hotel, where he’d been hanging out with friends. He subsequently claimed that he’d only had one drink that evening, and the bartender backed up that assertion when questioned later on. Despite that, insiders have claimed that the multi hyphenate has worrisome drinking habits . They’ve alleged that he’s been “hiding” a “major alcohol problem.”

When it comes to Justin Timberlake’s family, sources indicated that Jessica Biel felt “relieved” that no one was injured during the auto-related incident. It was also noted, however, that the BoJack Horseman alum was “disappointed” in her husband, despite remaining by his side. At present, insiders have claimed that Biel and Timberlake are moving on from the incident, leaving the lingering loose ends to their legal team.

The Grammy winner himself seemingly referenced the situation days after it occurred, per People . Amid a concert at The United Center in Chicago, he shouted out his fans for the support they’ve shown him over the years. He also said during the address that his fans have “been such a big and beautiful part of [his] life.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Justin Timberlake’s tour is next set to take him to Boston and, in time, he’s expected to make his way overseas. On the legal front, he’s also expected to appear in court virtually for his case, which is set for July 26. As for whether Timberlake gets behind the wheel of another car, that remains to be seen but, for right now, it seems he has no problem getting around by foot.