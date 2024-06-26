Insider Explains How The Cops Allegedly Got Tipped Off When It Came To Justin Timberlake Getting Behind The Wheel

Being a celebrity can have some serious downsides, especially when something goes wrong like a divorce or arrest. Case in point: Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest in the Hamptons, which instantly went viral and set the internet ablaze. New information about Timberlake's arrest keeps coming out, and his mugshot has been turned into countless memes. Now an insider explains how the cops allegedly got tipped off when it came to Justin getting behind the wheel. Let's break it all down.

Information about that fateful night are still coming out, and the internet is having a field day with the "world tour" memes. A recently report by The NY Post claimed that law enforcement was tipped off about Timberlake possibly driving after having a few drinks at his hotel. An anonymous insider was quoted, saying:

[They] said Justin was having a lot of drinks, and they told the cop to watch him if he is going to drive.

Sounds like that tip ended up coming to fruition for the police officers in the Hamptons. Justin Timberlake ended up being pulled over and promptly arrested, allegedly by an officer who didn't realize who the *NSYNC alum was. Who knows if that would have ever happened if someone didn't call it in. I guess we'll never know.

This anonymous insider didn't reveal if the person who called the cops was an employee or guest of Sag Harbor’s American Hotel, but they clearly knew who Justin Timberlake was. We'll just have to see how the legal system shakes out, and how much trouble the "Sexy Back" singer ends up in.

Justin Timberlake allegedly claimed he only had one martini after being pulled over. While some fans have poked fun at this, a bartender who served Timberlake recently corroborated that story. So clearly the situation is ongoing revolving around Justin's legal shakeup.

Clearly the situation surrounding Justin Timberlake's arrest is ongoing, so smart money says there will be plenty more headlines and memes for the foreseeable future. The DWI incident is the latest bit of bad press for the pop star/actor, following Britney Spears' tell-all book which included information bout their infamous relationship.

While being arrested, Timberlake allegedly said that the incident would "ruin the tour". Indeed, he was set to start a world tour, although that interaction has been the most popular meme to come out of his arrest. And it should be interesting to see if/how that tour is affected by this legal situation. He's got generations of fans, so perhaps JT can still tour as planned. Hopefully he doesn't have to cancel his tour like JLo did amid her own personal issues.

Acting-wise Timberlake is attached to an unnamed TV project where he'll be playing Chuck Barris. In the meantime, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.