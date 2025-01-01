Months After Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Recreated Stephanie Tanner’s Boyz II Men Dance In Viral Video, She Explained How She Totally Nailed It

Full House remains a favorite among fans even almost 30 years after it ended, partly because of its easy availability streaming with a Max subscription. There are memorable moments from the TGIF sitcom that are still talked about, including Stephanie’s “Motown Philly” dance in the Season 5 episode “Gotta Dance.” Jodie Sweetin recreated her character’s dance back in August, and now she finally opened up about nailing it after all these years.

In the episode, Stephanie talked Danny into letting her take dance classes, which wound up taking up much of her time and she didn’t realize it until D.J. told her if she had her discipline and dedication, she’d have no life. Not wanting to take the class anymore and put her relationships first, Stephanie purposely messed up the dance during the recital but after a talk with Danny, she apologized to her fellow dancers. They went back out and absolutely killed the Boyz II Men song.

33 years later, Sweetin and artist Mitchell Gerrard Johnson recreated the viral dance, complete with matching outfits, and they got quite a lot of praise. Take a look, if you missed it over the summer:

A post shared by Mitchell Gerrard Johnson ⚡️ (@mgjohns) A photo posted by on

Considering a lot of time has passed, it was certainly impressive that Sweetin was able to do the dance pretty perfectly. I was impressed with just little Sweetin nailing the dance all those years ago; doing it again years later is pretty great and a fun Full House throwback. The actress spoke to PEOPLE about recreating the dance and the process, and it’s almost as if the routine never left her:

Mitchell — who's the dancer that does all of these great recreate videos — he and I met up, and I'd been watching the video at home just so I could kind of, you know, go back. Weirdly, I was like, 'Oh, right. That!' It was like in my body. By the time we got to the studio and started doing it, I actually knew the whole thing and he had only done like the first two eight-counts. And he was like, 'Wait, you learned the whole thing?'

Props to Sweetin for managing to do the dance perfectly and to look good while doing it. It’s unknown if she will be recreating any more dances or scenes from Full House or Fuller House, but it’s clear that it’s a quick study for her if she'd known the steps way back when.

This isn’t the first dance of Stephanie’s that was recreated and it hopefully won’t be the last since the middle Tanner sister was quite the little dancer. And for Sweetin, it seems like all it takes is for her to rewatch a video and practice it a few times in order to nail it. There was a great callback to Full House in Fuller House when Jimmy Gilbert did the infamous “Love Shack” dance from Season 3’s “Our Very First Telethon,” complete with the outfit. It just shows how iconic Stephanie Tanner was and is and how she will always have an impact on Jodie Sweetin.

Full House is perfect for your next long-binge and there’s a reason it hasn’t been off the air in 35 years. The show is still beloved by many, and much of the cast is still close. I can’t wait to see what other memorable moments are hopefully recreated in the future.